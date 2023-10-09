Video: Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser; Two-Part Season Will Premiere This Year

The Crown’s final season will premiere in two parts: Part 1 on November 16th and Part 2 on December 14th.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

The sixth season of THE CROWN will close out the genre-defining prestige royal saga that has been on screens since 2016. The Crown’s final season will premiere in two parts: Part 1 on November 16th and Part 2 on December 14th.

Olivier Award-winner Imelda Staunton continues her reign as Queen Elizabeth II for the final episodes of the series.

Part 1 will see Elizabeth Debicki reprise her role as Princess Diana alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles. Staunton will star alongside Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret).

Also returning are Salim Daw (Mohamed Al Fayed) and Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Fayed). Making their debuts are Rufus Kampa (Prince William) and Fflyn Edwards (Prince Harry).

The sixth and final season covers events from 1997 through 2005. The first four episodes (Part 1) depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.

The final chapter (Part 2) is told across six episodes. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

For Part 2, taking on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry will be Ed McVey and Luther Ford. Joining them will be Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. These will be debut roles for all three actors.

Since premiering on Netflix in 2016, THE CROWN has been nominated for and won multiple awards, including 69 Emmy Nominations across 5 seasons (with 21 wins including Best Drama across 4 seasons), 10 Golden Globe Nominations (including 4 wins), 15 BAFTA nominations, and more.

This final season will draw to a conclusion sixty hours of television that have introduced stars such as Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and more.

Imelda Staunton most recently appeared on the West End in the 2018 revival Stephen Sondheim's Follies and her Olivier Award-winning performance as Mama Rose in Gypsy. Amongst her many other theatre credits, notable performances include Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd, for which she won an Olivier Award, Circle, Mirror, Transformation for the Royal Court and the role of Claire in Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance at The Almeida Theatre. She will be seen in the title role of Hello, Dolly! in London next year.

In total, Staunton has been nominated for eleven Olivier Awards, winning four. On film Staunton is perhaps best known for playing the title role in Vera Drake, for which she received the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and for the role of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

Watch the teaser trailer for the final season here:






Recommended For You