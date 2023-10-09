Sara Bareilles, Donna Murphy, Cecily Strong & More to Star in LOCKER ROOM TALK Industry Reading

In this stripped-down comedy about female community, identity and connection, a truly safe space does ultimately emerge, along with a sense of freedom and empowerment.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 3 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023
Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179 Photo 4 Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179

Sara Bareilles, Donna Murphy, Cecily Strong & More to Star in LOCKER ROOM TALK Industry Reading

Madison Wells Live will present a private industry reading of Locker Room Talk, a new play by Meghan Kennedy, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in New York City. Directed by Jessie Nelson, the reading will feature Sara Bareilles, Sarita Choudhury, Paige Gilbert, Donna Murphy, Bonnie Milligan, Gayle Rankin, Havana Rose Liu, Cecily Strong, and Charlotte Surak.

Locker Room Talk brings together a complicated, hilarious, diverse group of women in a locker room at a gym. It is an intimate exploration of how women communicate with each other. We see all the insecurities and issues around their bodies emerge, all the impossible standards they have been taught to hold themselves to, and all the walls they put up because of them. In this stripped-down comedy about female community, identity and connection, a truly safe space does ultimately emerge, along with a sense of freedom and empowerment.

Meghan Kennedy is an award-winning playwright whose work includes Napoli, Brooklyn (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination); Too Much, Too Much, Too Many; and Light (David Calicchio Emerging American Playwright Prize). Her plays have been produced around the U.S., Ireland and Sweden. Her credits as a TV writer include “"Rise” (NBC) and the Apple series “Little Voice” from J.J. Abrams and Waitress duo Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

Jessie Nelson wrote, directed, and produced Corrina, Corrina with Whoopi Goldberg and I Am Sam with Sean Penn, who received an Academy Award nomination for his performance. She directed Let It Snow with Diane Keaton and John Goodman, co-wrote Step Mom and The Story of Us, and produced Danny Collins with Al Pacino and Annette Bening and Fred Claus with Vince Vaughn. Jessie co-wrote Alice By Heart with Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, which was developed at The National Theatre, and wrote the book for the Tony Award nominated musical, Waitress.

ABOUT MADISON WELLS LIVE

Madison Wells Live is the live entertainment arm of Madison Wells, Gigi Pritzker's award-winning, independent production company with a strong bias towards stories for, by, and about badass women and people who push boundaries. Led by Executive Producer Jamie Forshaw, Madison Wells Live focuses on producing purpose-driven projects through collaboration with partners who are aligned in the belief that great storytelling can provoke, inspire, and move audiences around the world. Broadway credits include Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Shucked, Company (Tony Award for Best Musical), The Old Man and The Pool, Pass Over, Hadestown (Tony Award for Best Musical), The Inheritance (Tony Award for Best Play), Million Dollar Quartet.  West End: The Ocean at the End of the Lane. Off-Broadway: Seven Deadly Sins. Regional: The Avett Brothers' Swept Away. For more information, visit www.madisonwellsmedia.com.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Get a First Look at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway

Get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Broadway production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Photo: Check Out a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Poster Photo
Photo: Check Out a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Poster

A new poster for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been revealed featuring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King'). Check out the photo of the poster now!

3
Casting Director Nick Wilkinson Passes Away at 69 Photo
Casting Director Nick Wilkinson Passes Away at 69

Casting director Nick Wilkinson passed away at the age of 69 from a heart attack. 

4
Debbie Gibson, KT Tunstall & More to Join ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 30th Anniversary Photo
Debbie Gibson, KT Tunstall & More to Join ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 30th Anniversary

Get ready for an electrifying night of music as Rockers on Broadway: 30th Anniversary adds new special guests, including Debbie Gibson. Don't miss the star-studded lineup at this highly anticipated event celebrating its milestone anniversary.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World TourInitial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 9th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 9th, 2023
VIDEO: Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THATVIDEO: Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Video: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICALVideo: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser Video
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
SIX

Recommended For You