Sara Bareilles, Donna Murphy, Cecily Strong & More to Star in LOCKER ROOM TALK Industry Reading

Madison Wells Live will present a private industry reading of Locker Room Talk, a new play by Meghan Kennedy, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in New York City. Directed by Jessie Nelson, the reading will feature Sara Bareilles, Sarita Choudhury, Paige Gilbert, Donna Murphy, Bonnie Milligan, Gayle Rankin, Havana Rose Liu, Cecily Strong, and Charlotte Surak.

Locker Room Talk brings together a complicated, hilarious, diverse group of women in a locker room at a gym. It is an intimate exploration of how women communicate with each other. We see all the insecurities and issues around their bodies emerge, all the impossible standards they have been taught to hold themselves to, and all the walls they put up because of them. In this stripped-down comedy about female community, identity and connection, a truly safe space does ultimately emerge, along with a sense of freedom and empowerment.

Meghan Kennedy is an award-winning playwright whose work includes Napoli, Brooklyn (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination); Too Much, Too Much, Too Many; and Light (David Calicchio Emerging American Playwright Prize). Her plays have been produced around the U.S., Ireland and Sweden. Her credits as a TV writer include “"Rise” (NBC) and the Apple series “Little Voice” from J.J. Abrams and Waitress duo Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

Jessie Nelson wrote, directed, and produced Corrina, Corrina with Whoopi Goldberg and I Am Sam with Sean Penn, who received an Academy Award nomination for his performance. She directed Let It Snow with Diane Keaton and John Goodman, co-wrote Step Mom and The Story of Us, and produced Danny Collins with Al Pacino and Annette Bening and Fred Claus with Vince Vaughn. Jessie co-wrote Alice By Heart with Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, which was developed at The National Theatre, and wrote the book for the Tony Award nominated musical, Waitress.

ABOUT MADISON WELLS LIVE

Madison Wells Live is the live entertainment arm of Madison Wells, Gigi Pritzker's award-winning, independent production company with a strong bias towards stories for, by, and about badass women and people who push boundaries. Led by Executive Producer Jamie Forshaw, Madison Wells Live focuses on producing purpose-driven projects through collaboration with partners who are aligned in the belief that great storytelling can provoke, inspire, and move audiences around the world. Broadway credits include Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Shucked, Company (Tony Award for Best Musical), The Old Man and The Pool, Pass Over, Hadestown (Tony Award for Best Musical), The Inheritance (Tony Award for Best Play), Million Dollar Quartet. West End: The Ocean at the End of the Lane. Off-Broadway: Seven Deadly Sins. Regional: The Avett Brothers' Swept Away. For more information, visit www.madisonwellsmedia.com.