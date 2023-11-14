Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 14, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Tuesday November 14

Chicago celebrates its 27th anniversary on Broadway! Wednesday, November 15

How to Dance In Ohio begins previews on Broadway Thursday, November 16

Spamalot opens on Broadway Friday November 17

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic on Broadway meets the press Sunday, November 19

Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway

Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

Joshua Boone, Emma Pittman & More Join the Cast of THE OUTSIDERS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Additional cast members will be joining Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture.

Full Cast Set for the Broadway Premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!

by Review Roundups

The new Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman musical Harmony opened on Broadway last night. Read the reviews!

Voting Now Open For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 4

by Team BWW

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Next on Stage is back bigger and better for its fourth season!

Photos: Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in Danny and the Deep Blue Sea!

Bonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELEN

by Stephi Wild

Bonnie Milligan will lead two private industry readings (by invitation only) of Helen, a new musical, with book, lyrics, and music by Joe Maloney.

HERE LIES LOVE Tries Hard, But Still Fails To Find Its Broadway Audience

by Cara Joy David

This week we learned the last Broadway performance of Here Lies Love would take place on November 26. Industry Editor Cara Joy David shares her thoughts on the rise and fall of this immersive production.

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN

by Michael Major

Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis reunited to perform 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born!

Video: Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway

by Show Highlights

Check out highlights from Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck.

Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Check out the star of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL, Jasmine Amy Rogers, performing 'Where I Wanna Be' in the studio!

