Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 14, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 14, 2023

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 3 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo 4 Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 14, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Tuesday November 14
Chicago celebrates its 27th anniversary on Broadway!

Wednesday, November 15
How to Dance In Ohio begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, November 16
Spamalot opens on Broadway

Friday November 17
The cast of Prayer for the French Republic on Broadway meets the press

Sunday, November 19
Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway
Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

Joshua Boone, Emma Pittman & More Join the Cast of THE OUTSIDERS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional cast members will be joining Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture. (more...)

Full Cast Set for the Broadway Premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
by Review Roundups
The new Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman musical Harmony opened on Broadway last night. Read the reviews!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Voting Now Open For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 4
by Team BWW
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Next on Stage is back bigger and better for its fourth season! (more...

Photos: Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in Danny and the Deep Blue Sea!. (more...

Bonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELEN
by Stephi Wild
Bonnie Milligan will lead two private industry readings (by invitation only) of Helen, a new musical, with book, lyrics, and music by Joe Maloney.. (more...

HERE LIES LOVE Tries Hard, But Still Fails To Find Its Broadway Audience
by Cara Joy David
This week we learned the last Broadway performance of Here Lies Love would take place on November 26. Industry Editor Cara Joy David shares her thoughts on the rise and fall of this immersive production. (more...

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN
by Michael Major
Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis reunited to perform 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born!

Video: Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
by Show Highlights
Check out highlights from Roundabout Theatre Company’s world-premiere production of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck.. (more...)

Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Check out the star of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL, Jasmine Amy Rogers, performing 'Where I Wanna Be' in the studio! (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"See how the world could be, in spite of the way that it is."

- Hadestown


