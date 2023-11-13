Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN

Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis reunited to perform "Shallow" from A Star Is Born at THUNDERGONG! 2023.

Sudeikis originally set up the performance as if he would be singing with Will Forte. However, after he finished Bradley Cooper's verse it was time for Forte to take on Lady Gaga's section, Waddingham swooped in to surprise the audience.

The performance comes after Ted Lasso's final season premiered on Apple TV+ earlier this year. Waddingham will continue her streaming partnership with Apple as her upcoming Christmas concert musical special is released next month.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” debuts globally on November 22. Waddingham will ring in the holidays as she welcomes special guests like Leslie Odom Jr. and Luke Evans for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum.

Waddingham appeared on Broadway as The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot. She has also been seen in several West End productions, including A Little Night Music, Into the Woods, The Wizard of Oz, and Kiss Me, Kate.

While Sudeikis has yet to perform in a musical, Ted Lasso featured references to several shows like Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Oklahoma, The King & I, Frozen, and more.

Watch the performance here:



