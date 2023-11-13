Bonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELEN

Bonnie Milligan will lead two private industry readings (by invitation only) of Helen, a new musical, with book, lyrics, and music by Joe Maloney. Directed by Rachel Klein (The Gospel According to Heather), the readings will be held on Thursday, November 16 at 3:00pm and Friday, November 17 at 1:00pm. For inquiries, please email HelenMusicalRSVP@gmail.com.

HELEN tears apart the legend surrounding mythology’s most alluring figure, Helen of Troy. What if the Trojan War was started by a lie? In this new musical, inspired by Euripides’ HELEN, the world’s greatest beauty has been hidden away by the gods in Egypt, while the notoriously bloody war is fought in her name. Meanwhile, the gods have crafted a perfect phantom duplicate of Helen and shipped her off to Troy with the Trojan Prince. As Troy falls, Helen remains languishing in Egypt, barely avoiding the advances of the self-obsessed Egyptian king. When a prophecy reveals that Helen’s husband, Menelaos, will be shipwrecked in Egypt, Helen must finally take her life back into her own hands.

The cast includes Max Clayton (The Music Man, Moulin Rouge), Ani Djirdjirian (Spamilton), Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods, Drama Desk nom), Ramona Keller (Caroline, Or Change), Ashley Lalonde (Hamilton, Tour), Tara Martinez (Mac Award Winner), Kevin McGuire (Les Miserables), Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Tony Award), Christina Sajous (Holler If Ya Hear Me, Spongebob Squarepants), and Mary Stout (Jane Eyre). Casting by Rori Bergman Casting (Rori Bergman).

The production team includes Morgan R. Holbrook (production stage manager), Kelly Merritt (assistant stage manager), Hayley Goldenberg (assistant director), Luke Williams (music director), Greg Kenna (assistant music director), Evan Hyde (percussion), and Alana Knobel (production assistant).