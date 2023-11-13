Bonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELEN

The readings will be held on Thursday, November 16 at 3:00pm and Friday, November 17 at 1:00pm.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Bonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELEN

Bonnie Milligan will lead two private industry readings (by invitation only) of Helen, a new musical, with book, lyrics, and music by Joe Maloney. Directed by Rachel Klein (The Gospel According to Heather), the readings will be held on Thursday, November 16 at 3:00pm and Friday, November 17 at 1:00pm. For inquiries, please email HelenMusicalRSVP@gmail.com.

HELEN tears apart the legend surrounding mythology’s most alluring figure, Helen of Troy. What if the Trojan War was started by a lie? In this new musical, inspired by Euripides’ HELEN, the world’s greatest beauty has been hidden away by the gods in Egypt, while the notoriously bloody war is fought in her name. Meanwhile, the gods have crafted a perfect phantom duplicate of Helen and shipped her off to Troy with the Trojan Prince. As Troy falls, Helen remains languishing in Egypt, barely avoiding the advances of the self-obsessed Egyptian king. When a prophecy reveals that Helen’s husband, Menelaos, will be shipwrecked in Egypt, Helen must finally take her life back into her own hands.

The cast includes Max Clayton (The Music Man, Moulin Rouge), Ani Djirdjirian (Spamilton), Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods, Drama Desk nom), Ramona Keller (Caroline, Or Change), Ashley Lalonde (Hamilton, Tour), Tara Martinez (Mac Award Winner), Kevin McGuire (Les Miserables), Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Tony Award), Christina Sajous (Holler If Ya Hear Me, Spongebob Squarepants), and Mary Stout (Jane Eyre). Casting by Rori Bergman Casting (Rori Bergman).

The production team includes Morgan R. Holbrook (production stage manager), Kelly Merritt (assistant stage manager), Hayley Goldenberg (assistant director), Luke Williams (music director), Greg Kenna (assistant music director), Evan Hyde (percussion), and Alana Knobel (production assistant).



RELATED STORIES

1
Read Anna Deavere Smiths Latest Play THE GHOST OF SLAVERY in The Atlantic Magazine Photo
Read Anna Deavere Smith's Latest Play THE GHOST OF SLAVERY in The Atlantic Magazine

The Atlantic magazine will publish a new play by Anna Deavere Smith, titled The Ghost of Slavery, in its December issue. The play is also available in full on the magazine's website. 

2
Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELLS KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo
Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Watch Alicia Keys, Ben Brantley, and more talk jukebox musicals and HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater on CBS Sunday Morning!

3
Video: Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Photo
Video: Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue

Watch Timothee Chalamet perform a parody version of 'Pure Imagination' in celebration of the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, before rapping about having a babyface with Marcello Hernández, Punkie Johnson as Nicki Minaj, and Keenan Thompson in his SNL monologue here!

4
Video: Watch WICKEDs Alyssa Fox Perform The Wizard and I at the Empire State Building Photo
Video: Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building

Watch Wicked's Alyssa Fox perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building here!

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Video: Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE MonologueVideo: Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Video: Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State BuildingVideo: Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
Video: Eric Idle Announces Steve Martin is 'God' in SPAMALOT on BroadwayVideo: Eric Idle Announces Steve Martin is 'God' in SPAMALOT on Broadway

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You