Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 07th, 2023

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as 'Harold Zidler'

by Stephi Wild

Boy George is making his return to Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The Tony Award-winning musical will welcome the global icon and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and trailblazer in the role of "Harold Zidler" beginning Tuesday, February 6.

Video: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

by Stephi Wild

In honor of Stranger Things Day, an all new video has been released about the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The video features the cast and creative team talking about the creation of this Stranger Things origin story for the stage.

GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN to be Adapted Into a Stage Musical Featuring Hits From the 80s

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get ready as the beloved 80s film, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, is transformed into a stage musical. Featuring iconic hits from the 80s.

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

by Stephi Wild

We have your exclusive first look at the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia!

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub

by In Rehearsals

In this video, watch as we take you inside rehearsals for Miranda Ferriss Jones and Richard Edelman's Spiral Bound, which will feature Laura Benanti plus Broadway stars Lorna Courtney, Charity Angel Dawson, Andrea Macasaet, Eva Noblezada, Kuhoo Verma, and Eleri Ward.

Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League Reach Settlement of WAITRESS Grievance

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Find out the latest updates on the resolution of the WAITRESS grievance between Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League. Get all the details of the settlement and learn about the agreement reached by the two organizations.

Are THE WIZ's Backdrops AI Generated? And What is Scenography?

by Cara Joy David

It is a rare week when two topics related to set design interest me. But that is what happened last week. The first topic involves social media and AI. The weekend before last, people kept sending me a TikTok clip or related posts about The Wiz allegedly using AI to generate its "backdrops." The second topic involves a terminology change.

Video: How FUNNY GIRL Gave Barbra Streisand Stage Fright For the Rest of Her Career

by Michael Major

Barbra Streisand says that an onstage experience in Funny Girl on Broadway gave her stage fright for the rest of her career. Watch a video clip from her interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, in which Streisand reveals that Sydney Chaplin, Charlie Chaplin's son's, on stage behavior in Funny girl drove her to therapy.

Dakin Matthews

He began his stage career in 1965 in the San Francisco Bay Area, appearing in both the Marin and California Shakespeare Festivals, eventually becoming a member of the acting ensemble of the American Conservatory Theater. In the late 1980s, settling permanently in Los Angeles, Matthews began guest-starring in television series and appearing in films. He starred in series such as Down Home, Soul Man and, most successfully, The Jeff Foxworthy Show.

In 1989 he starred in the preshow for EPCOT Center's Body Wars attraction in The Wonders Of Life Pavilion. He also has made many guest appearances on television, including Remington Steele, Dallas, Murder She Wrote, L.A. Law, The Nanny, True Blood, Just Shoot Me!, Star Trek: Voyager, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls (as Headmaster Charleston), Ally McBeal, Coach, The Practice, Who's the Boss?, Charmed, Diagnosis Murder, The King of Queens (as Doug Heffernan's father Joe), NYPD Blue, Desperate Housewives (appearing in every Season except 5 as Reverend Sykes), House M.D. (appearing in 2004 in "Damned If You Do" the 5th episode of the 1st season playing the role of Marvin/Santa Claus), The Big Bang Theory as Santa (season 6 episode 11), Blue Bloods (as of 2016 appearing in "Help Me Help You" the 16th episode of the 6th season playing the role of Judge Wilson), Two and a Half Men, and Carnivàle.

Matthews has appeared in more than 25 feature films, including Nuts, Like Father Like Son, Clean and Sober, Thirteen Days, Funny Farm, True Grit (as Colonel Stonehill), Steven Spielberg's' Lincoln, Flubber, and Zero Charisma. He played the role of Col. Cochrane in Child's Play 3, and has also appeared in a number of television films, including And the Band Played On, Baby M, and White Mile.

As a stage actor, he is known for his many Shakespearean roles, especially King Lear, Bottom, and Falstaff, and most recently for his portrayals of C. S. Lewis in South Coast Repertory's Shadowlands, as "Warwick" in Shakespeare's Henry IV at the Lincoln Center Theater, as "Undershaft" in Major Barbara and "Tarleton" in Misalliance for South Coast Repertory, as "The Fixer" in Water and Power for the Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, as "Leonato" in Shakespeare Center L.A.'s production of Much Ado About Nothing with Helen Hunt, as "Cardinal Wolsey" in A Man For All Seasons with Frank Langella at the Roundabout, and as "Senator Carlin" in Gore Vidal's The Best Man on Broadway.

In 2010, Matthews joined the cast of the ABC soap opera General Hospital as Judge Peter Carroll, the judge in Sonny Corinthos' trial.

He is also a playwright, director, and theater scholar who has published books and articles on Shakespeare and translations of 17th-century Spanish theater. He has been a dramaturg on numerous theatrical productions, including the 2005 Broadway revival of Julius Caesar starring Denzel Washington and the 2003 revival of Henry IV, winning a Drama Desk Award Special Award for his adaptation of the latter.

Matthews was also Artistic Director of the Berkeley Shakespeare Festival, the California Actors Theatre, The Antaeus Theatre Company (which he co-founded in 1991), and the Andak Stage Company; he is an Associate Artist of the Old Globe Theatre; and a founding member of the John Houseman's The Acting Company and Sam Mendes' Bridge Project.

Matthews appeared in the 2009 world tour of The Bridge Project as "Pishchick" in The Cherry Orchard and "Antigonus" in The Winter's Tale. In the 2011 summer season of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, he performed as "the Provost" in Measure for Measure and "Lafew" in All's Well That Ends Well. and as "Sir Humphrey" in the American premiere of Yes Prime Minister at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. He was nominated for an Ovation Award for Book and Lyrics of an original musical entitled Liberty Inn, which he co-wrote with B. T. Ryback.

In 2011, his verse translation of The Capulets & The Montagues played at the Andak Stage Company and the International Siglo de Oro Festival, winning the L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Adaptation. Matthews appeared twice as Santa Claus in The Big Bang Theory season 6 episode, "The Santa Simulation" and season 8 episode "The Clean Room Infiltration".

He was the dramaturg for the Lincoln Center production of Macbeth (2013), directed by Jack O'Brien and starring Ethan Hawke. He appeared as "Richard Russell" in Robert Schenkkan's award-winning L.B.J. play All The Way, starring Bryan Cranston, at A.R.T. in Cambridge in September 2013.

He appeared as "Mickey Goldmill" in the Broadway musical Rocky the Musical in 2014, then in 2015, he went on to play Winston Churchill opposite Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II in Peter Morgan's The Audience on Broadway. Matthews portrayed Judge Byers in the 2015 film Bridge of Spies.

He originated the role "Joe" in the musical Waitress that opened on Broadway in April 2016. He returned to the role for the 2021 restaging on Broadway. From 2018 to 2020 and for a limited engagement in January 2022, he played Judge Taylor in To Kill a Mockingbird. In 2023, he played the dual role of Merlyn/Pellinore in the fourth Broadway revival of Camelot.

