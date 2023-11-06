Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub

Tonight at Joe's Pub, an all-star female lineup arrives to present a very special benefit concert of the new song cycle Spiral Bound. This one-night-only event will benefit female-focused nonprofits Maestra and Open Stage Project.

The original song cycle Spiral Bound features music by newcomer Miranda Ferriss Jones and lyrics by Jones and Richard Edelman. Select songs will be performed by Laura Benanti plus Broadway stars Lorna Courtney, Charity Angel Dawson, Andrea Macasaet, Eva Noblezada, Kuhoo Verma, and Eleri Ward. The ensemble includes Madison Wechsler, Cherrye Davis, and Maria Wirries.



Spiral Bound is a new song cycle about the womxn who take hold of our hearts and never let them go, inspired by the poems of Richard Edelman. Both nonprofits Maestra and Open Stage Project champion women and nonbinary Broadway professionals working backstage.

BroadwayWorld stopped by rehearsals for the the concert and we are very excited to bring you an exclusive sneak peek of "Motherless Child", "Eastern European Tragedy", and "Chocolate".