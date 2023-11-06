Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub

The concert will feature Laura Benanti, Lorna Courtney, Eva Noblezada and more!

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 2 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 3 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 4 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Tonight at Joe's Pub, an all-star female lineup arrives to present a very special benefit concert of the new song cycle Spiral Bound. This one-night-only event will benefit female-focused nonprofits Maestra and Open Stage Project.

The original song cycle Spiral Bound features music by newcomer Miranda Ferriss Jones and lyrics by Jones and Richard Edelman. Select songs will be performed by Laura Benanti plus Broadway stars Lorna Courtney, Charity Angel Dawson, Andrea Macasaet, Eva Noblezada, Kuhoo Verma, and Eleri Ward. The ensemble includes Madison Wechsler, Cherrye Davis, and Maria Wirries.
           
Spiral Bound is a new song cycle about the womxn who take hold of our hearts and never let them go, inspired by the poems of Richard Edelman. Both nonprofits Maestra and Open Stage Project champion women and nonbinary Broadway professionals working backstage.

BroadwayWorld stopped by rehearsals for the the concert and we are very excited to bring you an exclusive sneak peek of "Motherless Child", "Eastern European Tragedy", and "Chocolate".

 






RELATED STORIES

1
How FUNNY GIRL Gave Barbra Streisand Stage Fright For the Rest of Her Career Photo
How FUNNY GIRL Gave Barbra Streisand Stage Fright For the Rest of Her Career

Barbra Streisand says that an onstage experience in Funny Girl on Broadway gave her stage fright for the rest of her career. Watch a video clip from her interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, in which Streisand reveals that Sydney Chaplin, Charlie Chaplin's son's, on stage behavior in Funny girl drove her to therapy.

2
Broadway Buying Guide: November 6, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: November 6, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, November 6, 2023.

3
Funding Cut For the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not Pass Photo
Funding Cut For the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not Pass

Last week, an attempt to cut funding to the National Endowment for the Arts was voted down.

4
Video: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Photo
Video: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

In honor of Stranger Things Day, an all new video has been released about the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The video features the cast and creative team talking about the creation of this Stranger Things origin story for the stage. Check it out here!

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... In Rehearsals">(read more about this author)

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's PubExclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season OpenerExclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener
Video: Tituss Burgess Is Back at Home on BroadwayVideo: Tituss Burgess Is Back at Home on Broadway
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the RoadVideo: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You