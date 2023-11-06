Video: How FUNNY GIRL Gave Barbra Streisand Stage Fright For the Rest of Her Career

Barbra Streisand says that an onstage experience in Funny Girl on Broadway gave her stage fright for the rest of her career.

In an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, Streisand reveals that she had a "flirtation" with Sydney Chaplin, Charlie Chaplin's son, while he played Nicky Arnstein opposite her Fanny Brice on Broadway.

He began to have erratic, off-script behavior on stage that led to Streisand forgetting her lines during performances, driving her "insane" and, eventually, to therapy.

"He kept talking to me on stage under his breath. Not looking at me in the eyes. You know, looking, like, at my forehead or my hair or something. And talking. Like a crazy person," Streisand shared. "That threw me so off that I thought, 'What, what am I, what is my next line?'"

That stage fright is something that Streisand has carried throughout the rest of her career.

"I never lost that, that fear of performing, fear of forgetting my lines," Streisand said.

Watch the complete interview below, in which Streisand also discusses her marriage to James Brolin and takes viewers on a tour of her home.

The EGOT Winner has been doing a series of rare interviews ahead of her new memoir, "My Name Is Barbra," which is being released on Tuesday, November 7.

In the lengthy interview with King, Streisand also discussed her upbringing (watch here) and why she wrote the upcoming memoir (watch here).

The audiobook, narrated by Barbra, is a production in itself, with additional content and musical asides. While recording, Barbra added more color and background to her stories, resulting in over 50 ad libs exclusive to the audiobook. There are also musical excerpts spanning her entire oeuvre, from her movies, albums, and Broadway productions.

Watch the new interview here:



