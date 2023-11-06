Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League Reach Settlement of WAITRESS Grievance

A statement released by AEA and the Broadway League stated, "The settlement is an amicable resolution acknowledging the interests of all parties,"

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League Reach Settlement of WAITRESS Grievance Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached a settlement of the grievance filed by Actors’ Equity Association in May, 2022 in connection with the most recent tour of the musical Waitress.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Actors' Equity Association opened a grievance against Barry and Fran Weissler and the National Artists Management Company (NAMCO), the licensors of Waitress, for double-breasting - profiting from union and non-union workers at the same time.

Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have released the following statement:

“Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement of the grievance filed by Actors’ Equity Association in May, 2022 in connection with the most recent tour of the musical Waitress. The settlement is an amicable resolution acknowledging the interests of all parties, including the producers, actors and stage managers, given the unique circumstances regarding this production.” 

 
 ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION

founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. 

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE

(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids’ Night on Broadway®, The Jimmy Awards®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, Broadway Bridges®, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway®, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com) represent the League’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. The Broadway League co-administers the dotBroadway top-level domain, providing online visitors assurance that the web address they are accessing is from a verified League member. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®. 



