Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League Reach Settlement of WAITRESS Grievance

Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached a settlement of the grievance filed by Actors’ Equity Association in May, 2022 in connection with the most recent tour of the musical Waitress.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Actors' Equity Association opened a grievance against Barry and Fran Weissler and the National Artists Management Company (NAMCO), the licensors of Waitress, for double-breasting - profiting from union and non-union workers at the same time.

Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have released the following statement:

“Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement of the grievance filed by Actors’ Equity Association in May, 2022 in connection with the most recent tour of the musical Waitress. The settlement is an amicable resolution acknowledging the interests of all parties, including the producers, actors and stage managers, given the unique circumstances regarding this production.”



