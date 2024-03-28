Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Week's Call Sheet: Thursday, March 28

Hell's Kitchen begins previews on Broadway

The Who's Tommy opens on Broadway

Friday, March 29

The Wiz begins previews on Broadway

The Great Gatsby begins previews on Broadway

The Heart of Rock and Roll begins previews on Broadway

Ariana DeBose Will Return to Host the 77th Annual Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose returns to host THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS for the third time. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

Photos: Check Out New Images of THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Who's Tommy opens on Broadway tonight at the Nederlander Theatre. Check out new production photos!

Save 15% On Broadway Merch For World Theatre Day!

by Team BWW

Happy World Theatre Day! Celebrate in style with 15% off at the BroadwayWorld Shop! Don't miss out on fantastic deals for all your theatre-related gifts, merchandise, and more! Hurry, shop now through the end of the day 3/28/2024.

Mandy Moore Turned Down WAITRESS on Broadway; Jokes About Jukebox Musical

by Michael Major

While Broadway is the ultimate dream for Mandy Moore, she hasn't found the right project yet. Among those projects pitched to her was Waitress on Broadway. Moore, a fan of the hit show, revealed that the timing didn't line up to make her Broadway debut in the Sara Bareilles musical.. (more...)

Lindsay Mendez Joyfully Announces Pregnancy, Baby Due This Fall

by Lauren Hilton

Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez and fiancé J. Alex Brinson just announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child together! (more...)

Lea Michele Delightfully Reveals Pregnancy with Second Child

by Lauren Hilton

Broadway and television star #LeaMichele and her husband Zandy Reich have announced via Instagram that they are expecting baby number 2. (more...)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Wins Second-Ever Pony Award for Animal-Friendly Theater Production

by Chloe Rabinowitz

And the Pony goes to … Water for Elephants! PETA is awarding the production team with its second-ever Pony Award—the organization’s play on a Tony, honoring the most animal-friendly theater productions.. (more...)

Video: Watch THE WHO'S TOMMY Perform 'Pinball Wizard,' 'See Me, Feel Me' & More

by Michael Major

The cast of The Who's TOMMY appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night a medley of songs from the musical. Joined by Pete Townsend, the performance featured 'Pinball Wizard,' 'See Me, Feel Me' and 'Listening To You.' (more...)

Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Ensemble Is 'Roaring On' in Rehearsals

by Nicole Rosky

Broadway previews for The Great Gatsby begin in mere days! In this video, watch as the ensemble hits the rehearsal room to perform 'Roaring On!', with choreography by Dominique Kelley.. (more...)

Video: First Look at Robyn Hurder as Velma in CHICAGO

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder has returned to Chicago on Broadway in the role of 'Velma Kelly'. Check out a video clip of her here!. (more...)

