Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 28, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 28, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 28, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Thursday, March 28
Hell's Kitchen begins previews on Broadway
The Who's Tommy opens on Broadway
Friday, March 29
The Wiz begins previews on Broadway
The Great Gatsby begins previews on Broadway
The Heart of Rock and Roll begins previews on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

Ariana DeBose Will Return to Host the 77th Annual Tony Awards
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose returns to host THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS for the third time. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

Photos: Check Out New Images of THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Who's Tommy opens on Broadway tonight at the Nederlander Theatre. Check out new production photos! 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

Save 15% On Broadway Merch For World Theatre Day!
by Team BWW
Happy World Theatre Day! Celebrate in style with 15% off at the BroadwayWorld Shop! Don't miss out on fantastic deals for all your theatre-related gifts, merchandise, and more! Hurry, shop now through the end of the day 3/28/2024.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

Mandy Moore Turned Down WAITRESS on Broadway; Jokes About Jukebox Musical
by Michael Major
While Broadway is the ultimate dream for Mandy Moore, she hasn't found the right project yet. Among those projects pitched to her was Waitress on Broadway. Moore, a fan of the hit show, revealed that the timing didn't line up to make her Broadway debut in the Sara Bareilles musical.. (more...)

Lindsay Mendez Joyfully Announces Pregnancy, Baby Due This Fall
by Lauren Hilton
Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez and fiancé J. Alex Brinson just announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child together! (more...)

Lea Michele Delightfully Reveals Pregnancy with Second Child
by Lauren Hilton
Broadway and television star #LeaMichele and her husband Zandy Reich have announced via Instagram that they are expecting baby number 2.  (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Wins Second-Ever Pony Award for Animal-Friendly Theater Production
by Chloe Rabinowitz
And the Pony goes to … Water for Elephants! PETA is awarding the production team with its second-ever Pony Award—the organization’s play on a Tony, honoring the most animal-friendly theater productions.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

Video: Watch THE WHO'S TOMMY Perform 'Pinball Wizard,' 'See Me, Feel Me' & More
by Michael Major
The cast of The Who's TOMMY appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night a medley of songs from the musical. Joined by Pete Townsend, the performance featured 'Pinball Wizard,' 'See Me, Feel Me' and 'Listening To You.'  (more...

Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Ensemble Is 'Roaring On' in Rehearsals
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway previews for The Great Gatsby begin in mere days! In this video, watch as the ensemble hits the rehearsal room to perform 'Roaring On!', with choreography by Dominique Kelley.. (more...)

Video: First Look at Robyn Hurder as Velma in CHICAGO
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder has returned to Chicago on Broadway in the role of 'Velma Kelly'. Check out a video clip of her here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Videos