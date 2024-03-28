Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 28, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 28, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Ariana DeBose Will Return to Host the 77th Annual Tony Awards
Photos: Check Out New Images of THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway
Save 15% On Broadway Merch For World Theatre Day!
Mandy Moore Turned Down WAITRESS on Broadway; Jokes About Jukebox Musical
by Michael Major
While Broadway is the ultimate dream for Mandy Moore, she hasn't found the right project yet. Among those projects pitched to her was Waitress on Broadway. Moore, a fan of the hit show, revealed that the timing didn't line up to make her Broadway debut in the Sara Bareilles musical.. (more...)
Lindsay Mendez Joyfully Announces Pregnancy, Baby Due This Fall
by Lauren Hilton
Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez and fiancé J. Alex Brinson just announced via Instagram that they are expecting their first child together! (more...)
Lea Michele Delightfully Reveals Pregnancy with Second Child
by Lauren Hilton
Broadway and television star #LeaMichele and her husband Zandy Reich have announced via Instagram that they are expecting baby number 2. (more...)
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Wins Second-Ever Pony Award for Animal-Friendly Theater Production
by Chloe Rabinowitz
And the Pony goes to … Water for Elephants! PETA is awarding the production team with its second-ever Pony Award—the organization’s play on a Tony, honoring the most animal-friendly theater productions.. (more...)
Video: Watch THE WHO'S TOMMY Perform 'Pinball Wizard,' 'See Me, Feel Me' & More
by Michael Major
The cast of The Who's TOMMY appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night a medley of songs from the musical. Joined by Pete Townsend, the performance featured 'Pinball Wizard,' 'See Me, Feel Me' and 'Listening To You.' (more...)
Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Ensemble Is 'Roaring On' in Rehearsals
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway previews for The Great Gatsby begin in mere days! In this video, watch as the ensemble hits the rehearsal room to perform 'Roaring On!', with choreography by Dominique Kelley.. (more...)
Video: First Look at Robyn Hurder as Velma in CHICAGO
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder has returned to Chicago on Broadway in the role of 'Velma Kelly'. Check out a video clip of her here!. (more...)
