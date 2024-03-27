Mandy Moore Turned Down WAITRESS on Broadway; Jokes About Jukebox Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



While Broadway is the ultimate dream for Mandy Moore, she hasn't found the right project yet.

The This Is Us star told the Las Culturistas podcast that she has received offers to come to Broadway, but the stars have not aligned.

"I would die. That's the ultimate. One day," Moore says, revealing that the offers she has received weren't the right opportunity. "Not the right project ... for things that just weren't quite right. I was like, 'No, I've got to save it.'"

Among those projects pitched to her was Waitress. Moore, a fan of the hit show, revealed that she had to turn down making her Broadway debut in the Sara Bareilles musical.

"I love it but the timing wasn't right," she shared. "All those things sort of have to line up."

Host Bowen Yang went on to bring up the idea of a Mandy Moore jukebox musical, which the Tangled star immediately turned down. The Wicked movie cast went on to state his case to Moore.

"If it was on a meta level, like really cool, like it was Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, trapped in her own jukebox musical and she's like, 'Get me the f*ck out of this,'" Yang shared. "You have had all these different chapters and seasons. It would lend itself very interestingly."

An Emmy-, Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress, singer, and songwriter, Mandy Moore first came to national attention with her platinum-selling 1999 debut album So Real. With her sophomore effort, "I Wanna Be with You," arriving in 2000 and her self-titled third album released in 2001, she starred in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's A Walk to Remember in 2002.

Over the next decade, Moore appeared in a dozen films and released a series of celebrated albums: 2003's Coverage, 2007's Wild Hope, and 2009's Amanda Leigh. Since 2016, she's starred on the critically acclaimed NBC series "This Is Us," earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role as matriarch Rebecca Pearson.

Watch the podcast interview here: