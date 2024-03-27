Ariana DeBose Will Return to Host the 77th Annual Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Third time's a charm! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose returns to host THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS for the third time, from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00- 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on- demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

DeBose will also serve as producer and choreograph the opening number for this year’s show. DeBose hosted the 76TH and 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, the former for which she earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Variety Special.

Past three-time Tony Awards hosts include Rosie O'Donnell Julie Andrews, Bud Collyer, and James Sauter. Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane, and Robert Preston have each hosted the ceremony four times and the legendary Angela Lansbury hosted five times.

Additionally, CBS and Pluto TV will once again partner to present THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre- show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS. The celebration commences when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST). Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required). Hosts and further details about THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE will be available in the coming weeks.

“I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center. I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home,” said DeBose.“We are incredibly honored to welcome Tony Award-nominated actress Ariana DeBose as this year’s host for Broadway’s biggest night, taking place for the first time at the iconic Lincoln Center. Ariana’s unique sense of artistry, creativity and talent continues to elevate the show and captivate nominees and viewers alike,” shared Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Jason Laks, interim president of the Broadway League.

“The third time is definitely going to be a charm for a host who is as charming and insanely talented as Ariana DeBose!” said Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment.

The 77th celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2023-2024 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30. View the first round of Tony Awards eligibility decisions here.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.