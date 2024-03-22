Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 22, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Round 2 Opens For The Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!
Photos: Get a First Look at THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway
Video: SUFFS Cast and Creatives Unite for Inspiring Women's History Month Conversation
Photos: 48th Street is Renamed Chavkin Way For Rachel Chavkin
by Bruce Glikas
Last night, the city of New York renamed 48th Street “Chavkin Way” to celebrate Tony Award-winning director, Rachel Chavkin, helming two Broadway productions right across from one another on that street. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)
WICKED Movie Features Live Vocals From Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo: 'F*ck Pre-Records'
by Michael Major
In a new preview of the Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu reveals that leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opted to sing live while filming the movie. Since Erivo is doing her own stunts in the film, she actually carries out the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity,' singing high Fs while flying into the Western sky. Find out more about the film!. (more...)
Photos: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Celebrates Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE officially opened on March 18, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the show's opening night party!. (more...)
Jennifer Hudson Joins Producing Team of Broadway-Bound SMASH
by Stephi Wild
Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will join the producing team of the upcoming stage musical adaptation of SMASH, which is headed to Broadway in Spring 2025.. (more...)
Video: Jeremy Jordan Reacts to 40-Foot THE GREAT GATSBY Billboard
by Michael Major
Ahead of The Great Gatsby's first preview, a 40-foot billboard featuring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada has ascended over the theatre district. Jordan sat down on Live! With Kelly & Mark this morning to discuss appearing on his fourth Broadway billboard, following Bonnie & Clyde, SMASH, and Waitress. Watch the video now!. (more...)
Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for Saturday Night (1954), A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (1962), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), Follies (1972), A Little Night Music (1973), The Frogs (1974), Pacific Overtures (1976), Sweeney Todd (1979), Merrily We Roll Along (1981), Sunday in the Park with George (1984), Into The Woods (1987), Assassins (1991), Passion (1994) and Road Show (2008), as well as lyrics for West Side Story (1957), Gypsy (1959), Do I Hear A Waltz? (1965) and additional lyrics for Candide (1973). Side By Side By Sondheim (1976), Marry Me A Little (1981), You're Gonna Love Tomorrow (1983), Putting It Together(1993/99), Moving On (2001), and Sondheim On Sondheim (2010) are anthologies of his work as composer and lyricist.
For film, he composed the score of Stavisky (1974), co-composed the score for Reds (1981), and wrote songs for Dick Tracy (1990). He wrote songs for the television production "Evening Primrose" (1966), co-authored the film The Last of Sheila (1973), and the play Getting Away With Murder (1996), and provided incidental music for the plays The Girls Of Summer (1956), Invitation To A March (1961), Twigs (1971), and The Enclave (1973). His collected lyrics with attendant essays have been published in two volumes: Finishing the Hat (2010) and Look, I Made A Hat (2011).
In 2010, the Broadway theater formerly known as Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in his honor.
Other birthdays on this date include:
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Stephanie Mills
Vivian Beaumont
Keegan-Michael Key
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Pick out a pleasant outlook,
