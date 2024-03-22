Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 22, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Round 2 Opens For The Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!

by Team BWW

Round 2 of BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket is now open! Make sure to vote before Monday, March 25th, at 11:59 PM ET to have your say on which is the ultimate Tony Award-winner for Best Musical of all time! . (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of The Who's Tommy on Broadway! Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

Video: SUFFS Cast and Creatives Unite for Inspiring Women's History Month Conversation

by Survival Jobs

In an exciting and special Women's History Month episode of the podcast Survival Jobs, recorded live at The Museum of Broadway, Co-Host Samantha Tuozzolo sits down with some exceptionally talented and powerful members of the cast and creative team of the highly anticipated new musical, Suffs.

Photos: 48th Street is Renamed Chavkin Way For Rachel Chavkin

by Bruce Glikas

Last night, the city of New York renamed 48th Street “Chavkin Way” to celebrate Tony Award-winning director, Rachel Chavkin, helming two Broadway productions right across from one another on that street. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)

WICKED Movie Features Live Vocals From Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo: 'F*ck Pre-Records'

by Michael Major

In a new preview of the Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu reveals that leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opted to sing live while filming the movie. Since Erivo is doing her own stunts in the film, she actually carries out the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity,' singing high Fs while flying into the Western sky. Find out more about the film!. (more...)

Photos: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Celebrates Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE officially opened on March 18, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the show's opening night party!. (more...)

Jennifer Hudson Joins Producing Team of Broadway-Bound SMASH

by Stephi Wild

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will join the producing team of the upcoming stage musical adaptation of SMASH, which is headed to Broadway in Spring 2025.. (more...)

Video: Jeremy Jordan Reacts to 40-Foot THE GREAT GATSBY Billboard

by Michael Major

Ahead of The Great Gatsby's first preview, a 40-foot billboard featuring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada has ascended over the theatre district. Jordan sat down on Live! With Kelly & Mark this morning to discuss appearing on his fourth Broadway billboard, following Bonnie & Clyde, SMASH, and Waitress. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for Saturday Night (1954), A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (1962), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), Follies (1972), A Little Night Music (1973), The Frogs (1974), Pacific Overtures (1976), Sweeney Todd (1979), Merrily We Roll Along (1981), Sunday in the Park with George (1984), Into The Woods (1987), Assassins (1991), Passion (1994) and Road Show (2008), as well as lyrics for West Side Story (1957), Gypsy (1959), Do I Hear A Waltz? (1965) and additional lyrics for Candide (1973). Side By Side By Sondheim (1976), Marry Me A Little (1981), You're Gonna Love Tomorrow (1983), Putting It Together(1993/99), Moving On (2001), and Sondheim On Sondheim (2010) are anthologies of his work as composer and lyricist.

For film, he composed the score of Stavisky (1974), co-composed the score for Reds (1981), and wrote songs for Dick Tracy (1990). He wrote songs for the television production "Evening Primrose" (1966), co-authored the film The Last of Sheila (1973), and the play Getting Away With Murder (1996), and provided incidental music for the plays The Girls Of Summer (1956), Invitation To A March (1961), Twigs (1971), and The Enclave (1973). His collected lyrics with attendant essays have been published in two volumes: Finishing the Hat (2010) and Look, I Made A Hat (2011).

In 2010, the Broadway theater formerly known as Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in his honor.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Stephanie Mills

Vivian Beaumont

Keegan-Michael Key

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!