Video: Jeremy Jordan Reacts to 40-Foot THE GREAT GATSBY Billboard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ahead of The Great Gatsby's first preview, a 40-foot billboard featuring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada has ascended over the theatre district.

Jordan sat down on Live! With Kelly & Mark this morning to discuss appearing on his fourth Broadway billboard, following Bonnie & Clyde, SMASH, and Waitress.

Looking back on his big break in Rock of Ages and Newsies, the Tony nominee also discuss why a musical like Gatsby is his favorite to perform in.

"Gatsby, which is what I'm doing now, is kind of my jam. It's kind of like an epic sort of vibe to it. It's got all the elements and it just sort of overwhelms your senses and the music is just so big and broad. That's more fun to sing that way," Jordan shared.

The Great Gatsby begins previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).

Joining the leading pair in the musical are Noah J. Ricketts (“Fellow Travelers”, Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Come From Away, Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) as Wolfsheim.