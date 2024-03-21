Video: SUFFS Cast and Creatives Unite for Inspiring Women's History Month Conversation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In an exciting and special Women's History Month episode of the podcast Survival Jobs, recorded live at The Museum of Broadway, Co-Host Samantha Tuozzolo sits down with some exceptionally talented and powerful members of the cast and creative team of the highly anticipated new musical, Suffs. The musical is set to start its first preview at The Music Box Theatre on March 26, 2024. Among those featured in this conversation are Ally Bonino (Lucy Burns), Anastacia McCleskey (Mary Church Terrell), Nikki M James (Ida B. Wells), Grace McLean (President Woodrow Wilson), as well as members of the Suffs creative team including Mayte Natalio (Choreographer) and Andrea Grody (Music Director).

During this chat, these women touch on the importance of confidence, mutual support, and advocating for oneself as a woman in the theatre industry. They also discuss the significance of SUFFS coming to Broadway, especially given the current societal climate.

Before wrapping up this important and inspiring conversation, they conclude with a lively game of "Women's History Month Trivia" - you'll have to tune in to see who scored the most points!

Kicking off Episode 83, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo delve into a spirited mic check, discussing Women's History Month and the necessary changes needed in the industry and beyond for women to achieve equal rights and for societal and industry pressures to be alleviated.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on BroadwayWorld, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, or any of your other favorite podcast apps, as well as The Broadway Podcast Network.