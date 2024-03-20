Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 20, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 20, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, March 21

Water for Elephants opens on Broadway

The cast of Gun & Powder meets the press

Justin Peck's ILLINOISE Will Transfer to Broadway This Spring

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Illinoise, which is currently playing at Park Avenue Armory will transfer to Broadway.. (more...)

Listen: Idina Menzel Sings 'Great Escape' from New Musical REDWOOD

by Joshua Wright

Listen as Idina Menzel sings 'Great Escape' from the New Musical Redwood. Redwood began its sold-out World Premiere engagement at La Jolla Playhouse on February 13, where it runs through March 31, 2024 at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre. . (more...)

Photos: The Cast of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Takes Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

An Enemy of the People officially opened last night, March 18, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of LEMPICKA, In Previews Now on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Performances are underway at the Longacre Theatre for Lempicka, the new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. Meet the cast of Lempicka here!. (more...)

Kristin Chenoweth Says the WICKED Movie Will 'Blow Everyone Away'

by Michael Major

Kristin Chenoweth is sharing her thoughts after seeing 'a little bit' of the Wicked movie. When speaking about her good friend Ariana Grande taking over the role of Glinda, Chenoweth has always 'wanted this to happen.' Chenoweth has not confirmed if she and co-star Idina Menzel are making cameos in the new movie, she says that she's 'very proud.'. (more...)

Don Stephenson & Caden Brauch to Lead BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The North American tour of Back to the Future: The Musical will star Broadway veteran Don Stephenson as “Doc Brown” and newcomer Caden Brauch as “Marty McFly.”. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/17/24 - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Top the List

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/17/2024.. (more...)

THE PIANO LESSON Broadway Revival Officially Recoups

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson which concluded its Broadway engagement on January 29, 2023, has officially recouped its investment.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!