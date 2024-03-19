Don Stephenson & Caden Brauch to Lead BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North American tour of Back to the Future: The Musical will star Broadway veteran Don Stephenson as “Doc Brown” and newcomer Caden Brauch as “Marty McFly.” Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The tour will launch this June at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, following preview performances at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. Over 25 cities, including Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, have been announced for the 2024-25 season with more to be added shortly.

The Broadway production opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on August 3, 2023. Tickets are currently available through December 1, 2024. The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opened in London on September 13, 2021, has been seen by more than 1,000,000 people to date, and broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020.

The Broadway and West End show based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film brings the cinematic classic to the stage. Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

DON STEPHENSON

(Doc Brown). Broadway: Trouble in Mind, The Producers, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Dracula, Private Lives, Titanic, Parade, By Jeeves, Rock of Ages, Wonderful Town. Encores: Me and My Girl, The Bandwagon, Pardon My English. Off-Broadway: Death Takes A Holiday, Take Me Along, Chess, Two Gentlemen of Verona. Television/Film: “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Law & Order,” “Blacklist,” “The Americans,” “Deception,” “Happy,” “Good Wife,” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Ugly Betty,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “L&O: SVU,” “Turn: Washington’s Spies.” Donstephensonactordirector.com.

CADEN BRAUCH

(Marty McFly) is beyond excited to be making his past, present, and future national tour debut! He grew up doing professional theater in the greater Seattle area (5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre). He is a proud graduate of T. Schreiber’s Acting Conservatory and studied improv with teachers from UCB. He would like to thank the Luedtke Agency, his voice teacher Ann Evans Watson, and his entire family for all their love and support. @caden.brauch