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Exclusive: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Debuts First Look at Aniya Thompson as 'Martha'

Aniya Thompson makes her Off-Broadway debut in the production.

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Heathers The Musical welcomes Aniya Thompson as 'Martha Dunnstock' tonight, July 8. Ahead of her first performance, BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Thompson in the role. The new photos show Thompson performing "Kindergarten Boyfriend," Martha's act two showstopper.

Aniya Thompson makes her Off Broadway debut in the role, replacing original cast member Erin Morton. Nominated for 2026 Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Awards for her performance, Morton will soon be seen on Broadway in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play as 'Nana.'

A 2025 WMU BFA Musical Theatre graduate, Thompson's favorite credits include Effie White (Dreamgirls), Pearl (SpongeBob), and Nehebka (Aida). 

Heathers The Musical recently announced its fourth and final extension at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street), prior to embarking on an extensive North American tour, launching in Baltimore in May 2027. Previously scheduled to play through Sunday, September 6, the Off-Broadway production will now play through Sunday, November 8.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Exclusive: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Debuts First Look at Aniya Thompson as 'Martha' Image

Aniya Thompson

Exclusive: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Debuts First Look at Aniya Thompson as 'Martha' Image

Aniya Thompson

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