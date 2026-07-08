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Video: Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Perform in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on Broadway

Watch the Black-ish perform in the interactive solo play.

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Tracee Ellis Ross has officially made her Broadway debut, starring in Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway. After her first performance in the solo play on July 7, the production has released first-look footage at the Black-ish star in the Tony-nominated production.

Watch the new video, as Ross performs in the interactive play, in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living.

Ross can be seen in the Broadway production at the Hudson Theatre through Sunday, August 9, 2026.  

Every Brilliant Thing is written by Tony & Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Tony Award & Olivier nominee Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall) & Duncan MacMillan.

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