The Public Theater to Present Reading of KNOCKOUTS by Bridget Everett, Marc Shaiman and More

The Public Theater is presenting concert reading of the new show Knockouts, written by Bridget Everett, Isaac Oliver, Marc Shaiman, Rachel Shukert, and Scott Wittman.

Knockouts was created in collaboration with Patti LuPone, and will be directed by Teddy Bergman and Scott Wittman. It will star Patti LuPone and Bridget Everett. The production has not yet revealed details of the plot of the show, or what audiences can expect from the new piece.

Performances will take place on Thursday, July 30th at 7:00PM; Friday, July 31st at 9:30 PM; Saturday, August 1st at 9:30PM; and Sunday, August 2nd at 8:30 PM. Tickets to the show are currently sold out, but the production is offering a TodayTix lottery for a chance to purchase $45 tickets.

Learn more about the show's creator, Bridget Everett, in a recent feature on CBS Sunday Morning, discussing her HBO hit series "Somebody Somewhere," plus more.

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