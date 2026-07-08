2026 Emmy Award Nominations: Carrie Coon, Sarah Pidgeon, Ayo Edebiri & More
Check out the full list of nominees!
Broadway alums Carrie Coon, Sarah Pidgeon, Ayo Edeberi, Sarah Snook, Laurie Metcalf, Megan Stalter, Julie Andrews, Martin Short and more have been nominated at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.
This morning, Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller presented the nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring excellence in national television primetime programming from the past year. The ceremony took place at 8:30 a.m. PDT/11:30 a.m. EDT and streamed live HERE. Follow along for live updates on the nominees!
Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the 78th Emmy Awards will broadcast live coast-to-coast on Monday, Sept. 14, (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on NBC and stream live on Peacock. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.
Take a look at the highlights below and check out the full list of nominees HERE.
Notable Nominees
The 78th Annual Tony Awards were nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for Glenn Weiss, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design.
The NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night received nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded), Outstanding Choreography for Variety (Christopher Scott for Wizard and I), Outstanding Hairstyling, Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Music Direction (Stephen Oremus), and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork.
Carrie Coon, recently seen on Broadway in Bug, was nominated for her performance in Season 3 of The Gilded Age. The series itself has been nominated in several categories, including Outstanding Drama Series.
Broadway alums Sarah Pidgeon and Sarah Snook were both nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for their performances in Love Story and All Her Fault, respectively.
The iconic Julie Andrews has been nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her performance as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton. This marks the fifth time Andrews has been nominated for the Bridgerton franchise in this category; she won the award in 2025.
Jean Smart, recently on Broadway in Call Me Izzy, received her fifth nomination for her role as Deborah Vance in HBO's Hacks. She has won the award for the series four times.
Ayo Edeberi, currently on Broadway in Proof, received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear. This marks her fourth nomination for her performance as Sydney Adamu; she won for the role in 2023 in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Tony nominee Carey Mulligan has received her first-ever Emmy nomination for her performance in Beef.
Tony Award winner Martin Short was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building, marking his fifth nomination as theater director Oliver Putnam in the Hulu comedy series. He is also nominated for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for Match Game.
Megan Stalter, who currently plays the title role in Oh, Mary! on Broadway, has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks.
Laurie Metcalf, who recently won a Tony for her performance in Broadway's Death of a Salesman, has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Monster: The Ed Gein Story. She was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks.
Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, known to Broadway audiences for his work in shows like The Scottsboro Boys, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in The Four Seasons. He was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Euphoria.
Michael Urie, most recently seen on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, has received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Shrinking.
Tony Award winner Billy Crudup has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Cory Ellison in The Morning Show.
Randy Rainbow has been nominated for Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for The Randy Rainbow Show.
RuPaul Charles has been nominated for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program for RuPaul's Drag Race. The show itself has been nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Choreography, and more.
For The Traitors, Tony Award winner Alan Cumming was also nominated for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program, with the show also nabbing several other nominations, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program.
The 78th Primetime Emmy Award Nominations List
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow's Bay