2026 Emmy Award Nominations: Carrie Coon, Sarah Pidgeon, Ayo Edebiri & More

Broadway alums Carrie Coon, Sarah Pidgeon, Ayo Edeberi, Sarah Snook, Laurie Metcalf, Megan Stalter, Julie Andrews, Martin Short and more have been nominated at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

This morning, Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller presented the nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring excellence in national television primetime programming from the past year. The ceremony took place at 8:30 a.m. PDT/11:30 a.m. EDT and streamed live HERE. Follow along for live updates on the nominees!

Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the 78th Emmy Awards will broadcast live coast-to-coast on Monday, Sept. 14, (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on NBC and stream live on Peacock. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

Take a look at the highlights below and check out the full list of nominees HERE.

Notable Nominees

The 78th Annual Tony Awards were nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for Glenn Weiss, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design.

The NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night received nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded), Outstanding Choreography for Variety (Christopher Scott for Wizard and I), Outstanding Hairstyling, Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Music Direction (Stephen Oremus), and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork.

Carrie Coon, recently seen on Broadway in Bug, was nominated for her performance in Season 3 of The Gilded Age. The series itself has been nominated in several categories, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Broadway alums Sarah Pidgeon and Sarah Snook were both nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for their performances in Love Story and All Her Fault, respectively.

The iconic Julie Andrews has been nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her performance as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton. This marks the fifth time Andrews has been nominated for the Bridgerton franchise in this category; she won the award in 2025.

Jean Smart, recently on Broadway in Call Me Izzy, received her fifth nomination for her role as Deborah Vance in HBO's Hacks. She has won the award for the series four times.

Ayo Edeberi, currently on Broadway in Proof, received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear. This marks her fourth nomination for her performance as Sydney Adamu; she won for the role in 2023 in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Tony nominee Carey Mulligan has received her first-ever Emmy nomination for her performance in Beef.

Tony Award winner Martin Short was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building, marking his fifth nomination as theater director Oliver Putnam in the Hulu comedy series. He is also nominated for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for Match Game.

Megan Stalter, who currently plays the title role in Oh, Mary! on Broadway, has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks.

Laurie Metcalf, who recently won a Tony for her performance in Broadway's Death of a Salesman, has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Monster: The Ed Gein Story. She was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks.

Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, known to Broadway audiences for his work in shows like The Scottsboro Boys, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in The Four Seasons. He was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Euphoria.

Michael Urie, most recently seen on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, has received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Shrinking.

Tony Award winner Billy Crudup has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Cory Ellison in The Morning Show.

Randy Rainbow has been nominated for Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for The Randy Rainbow Show.

RuPaul Charles has been nominated for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program for RuPaul's Drag Race. The show itself has been nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Choreography, and more.

For The Traitors, Tony Award winner Alan Cumming was also nominated for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program, with the show also nabbing several other nominations, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Award Nominations List

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay