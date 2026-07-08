Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme Returning for 2026 Holiday Tour

Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to town for the ninth year of their internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (BenDeLaCreme Presents). Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year’s show will tour 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 6 to December 30 in major theaters.

Artist presale begins July 8 at 3 p.m. EST (Code: HOHOHO), and tickets go on general sale July 10 at 1 p.m. EST at JinkxandDeLa.com. VIP Packages, including a photo opportunity and a Q&A with the stars, are only available to purchase separately at JinkxandDeLa.com with proof of ticket purchase.

Throughout the show’s 9-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian Ghosts, ventured to the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets, as well as survived immaculate conceptions, A.I., body swaps, and elf attacks. In 2026, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, brand new songs, dance numbers, costumes, and more.

This year, fans will also get the chance to bring the magic of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show home with the forthcoming book, HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS: A Raunchy Holiday Romp for Festive Adults! written by BenDeLaCreme. Publishing on October 20th via Chronicle Books, the book follows the adventures of the two queens as they find themselves mysteriously trapped in a book with only one way out: together!

Through rhyming text and candy-colored illustrations, they spar through the challenge of creating a winning Christmas story—dashing through double entendres and many costume changes along the way. Bright, bawdy, and heartwarming, the book captures the subversive joy of the beloved queer holiday tradition for those who want to experience that very special Jinkx and DeLa cheer any time of year. HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS will include a bonus section of behind-the-scenes photos and lyrics from three of Jinkx and DeLa’s singable original songs.

Also publishing at the same time, a new book of twelve pop-out hanging ornaments featuring sassy holiday tips and quips to countdown the season in style.

This marks the dynamic duo’s 8th live holiday show production, following the massive success of their previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film (The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020). Since its inception, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show has premiered a brand new show every year--a major achievement for two drag artists who tour annually at this scale.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is written by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon).

2026 Tour Dates:

November 6 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse @ Blumenthal Arts Center - PREVIEW

November 7 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse @ Blumenthal Arts Center - PREVIEW

November 8 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse @ Blumenthal Arts Center

November 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

November 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

November 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

November 14 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre

November 15 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre

November 18 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

November 19 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

November 20 - Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock

November 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

November 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

November 25 - New York, NY - New York City Center

November 27 - New York, NY - New York City Center

November 28 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

November 29 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center

December 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Byham Theater

December 3 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

December 4 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace

December 5 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre

December 6 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium

December 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

December 9 - Omaha, NE - The Astro

December 11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

December 12 - Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy Hall

December 14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

December 16 - Medford, OR - Holly Theatre

December 17 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

December 18 - Tacoma, WA - Pantages Theater

December 21 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

December 22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

December 23 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

December 24 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

December 27 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

December 28 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

December 29 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

December 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

About BenDeLaCreme

BenDeLaCreme is an award-winning theatre and film producer, author, comedian, director, writer, and global drag artist known for her massively successful musical comedy, “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show,” which has spawned nine international tours (2018 - present) and the cult classic Christmas film, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special (2020). Her debut book, Jinkx & DeLa: How the Queens Made Christmas, is due out October 20, 2026 via Chronicle Books).

After becoming one of the most beloved and iconic breakout stars of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, BenDeLaCreme founded her own theatrical and film production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents. As the company’s lead producer, DeLa’s mission has always been clear: to create more opportunities for queer and trans talent to thrive in the entertainment business—both in front of the camera, behind the camera, on stage, and off stage.

DeLa first rose to notoriety in the Seattle drag scene almost 20 years ago with her high level hybrid productions incorporating elements of drag, burlesque, live music, puppetry, visual art and contemporary dance into a new kind of fully scripted narrative story telling.

The producing powerhouse rose to international acclaim following superstar runs on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 (2014) and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 (2018) during which she broke multiple series records and earned a spot among the show’s “15 Fan Favorites of All Time.” Along with the holiday tours and film, she’s written, produced, and directed critically-acclaimed solo works including, “Terminally Delightful,” “Cosmos,” “Inferno A Go-Go,” and “Ready To Be Committed.” Known for her quick wit and sharp mind, as well as her work as a choreographer, Costume Designer, and production designer

Beyond her solo works, BenDeLaCreme also directed Monét X Change's one-woman show "Life Be Lifin'' which premiered at Edinburgh Fringe Festival to rave reviews, and directed and co-wrote Jinkx Monsoon's sold-out Carnegie Hall show on Valentine's Day 2025. In 2026, she served as the dazzling and hilarious host for Dita Von Teese’s Nocturnelle UK & Europe tour, and last year she joined the cast of Chicago’s circus theater show, Teatro ZinZanni for a limited run.

Jinkx Monsoon is a Broadway performer, award-winning actor, comedian, recording artist, and two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner known for shows like Oh, Mary!, Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, and End of the Rainbow.

Monsoon’s 8-week limited run as Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning Oh, Mary! achieved the highest grossing performance since Cole Escola left the show, and she will now reprise her role in the West End production of Oh, Mary! this August for a limited 6-week run. This spring, Monsoon took on her first dramatic role to wide acclaim by playing Judy Garland in the London revival of End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter, directed by Rupert Hands.

Monsoon began her Broadway career in 2023 as Matron “Mama” Morton in the longest-running Broadway musical Chicago, where she broke box office records during an extended 10-week run. She then went on to become the first trans woman to play Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors opposite Corbin Bleu, and landed her first original role last year with top billing in the Tony-nominated revival, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Pirates! led her to the Tonys stage for a knockout performance and a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance.

In addition to Broadway, Monsoon was seen as Maestro on the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who (BBC / Disney+). She has toured the world performing original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including the hit Off-Broadway sensation The Vaudevillians, as well as six international tours of the wildly successful The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show with longtime collaborator and RuPaul's Drag Race alum BenDeLaCreme. In 2023, she embarked on her first major concert tour with a live band titled "Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake" which performed in sold-out theaters across 44 cities, and in 2025 she headlined her first Carnegie Hall concert which also sold out.

Additional accolades include the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The MAC Award for original show, The Ginger Snapped. As a recording artist, Monsoon has released three critically-hailed albums of original music written by Major Scales including The Virgo Odyssey, The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.

As a voice actor, Monsoon has voiced characters for animated shows such as "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" (playing the iconic character Lemongrab), "Steven Universe" (playing Emerald), "Helluva Boss," "Mighty Magiswords," "Bravest Warriors," and more.

Monsoon first garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned “Queen of All Queens,” winning the competition against all previous winners.

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