OPERATION MINCEMEAT Will Release Vocal Selections, With More Published Sheet Music to Come

Operation Mincemeat will release official sheet music and other published selections thanks to a new partnership between Hal Leonard, the world's largest printed music publisher, and Avalon. Through this partnership, Hal Leonard Will exclusively represent the global physical and digital print interests for the musical Operation Mincemeat, now playing simultaneously on Broadway, in the West End, and on a world tour.

The new agreement will see Hal Leonard develop and distribute a range of official sheet music publications, beginning with the Operation Mincemeat Vocal Selections folio, available for pre-order on Friday July 10th. Fans who sign up to the mailing list HERE by Friday, July 10th will receive exclusive pre-order links when they are released at 9am ET that day, ahead of the Vocal Selections folio going on general sale later this summer.

Further physical and digital formats will follow as part of a wider product schedule, bringing the show's music to performers, musicians and fans internationally.

Louise Unsworth, Global Head of Publishing Strategy & Partnerships at Hal Leonard / Muse Group, said: “We are proud to partner with Operation Mincemeat, a show with an extraordinary track record of five-star reviews and sold-out extensions. As the production expands internationally — with the West End, Broadway and world tour shows running concurrently — we're thrilled to help deepen the connection between the show and its growing global fanbase through a new range of official print publications.”

Jon Thoday, Producer at Avalon, added: “We're delighted to partner with Hal Leonard, a leader in music publishing. As Operation Mincemeat continues to build its global fanbase, this partnership paves the way for audiences and performers around the world to experience the music in a new and exciting way.”

About Operation Mincemeat

In Operation Mincemeat, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Since premiering at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 68 awards and won 24, including Best Musical 4 times, from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show was nominated for 4 Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical. The production won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone's portrayal of Hester Leggatt, who previously won the Olivier Award in the same category.

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), and directed by Deputy Artistic Director at The National Theatre Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat recently announced its 18th - and biggest – extension at the West End's Fortune Theatre, with performances now running through 20th February 2027, while the Broadway production has confirmed its 9th extension at the Golden Theatre, booking until 14th February 2027. This comes alongside the launch of the Operation Mincemeat World Tour, which opened with a sold-out, two-week run at the Lowry in the 1800-seater earlier this year, beginning a 40-week UK leg before travelling across four continents, with a North American leg this autumn, followed by Australia, China, Mexico and New Zealand.

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