Lupita Nyong'o, Edie Falco, Phillipa Soo and More to Star in PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Off-Broadway

Pre-Existing Condition written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland will return to the stage later this summer at the Greenwich House Theater. Directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, performances for the limited engagement begin on Tuesday, September 1 with an opening night set for Monday, September 14, and is set to play through Sunday, October 25.

The production will feature Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lupita Nyong’o, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Phillipa Soo, Actor Award nominee Hari Nef, and Tony Award nominee Susannah Flood, performing the alternating role of ‘A.’ The cast will also include Drama Desk Award nominee Greg Keller, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, and Drama Desk Award winner Sarah Steele, reprising their roles from the production’s run at the Connelly Theater. Read the reviews for the production at the Connelly Theater!

The play centers on an unnamed woman, brought to life in sequential engagements by the formidable Lupita Nyong’o, Phillipa Soo, Susannah Flood, Hari Nef and Edie Falco, alongside a powerhouse returning cast featuring Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Steele, and Greg Keller. Staged at the historic Greenwich House Theater, Pre-Existing Condition explores the quiet challenges and everyday indignities of moving forward after a life-altering relationship.

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