Catherine Tate Departs West End OH, MARY! Early; Mason Alexander Park Returns

Catherine Tate has departed from the West End production of Oh, Mary! due to "personal reasons," with original star Mason Alexander Park filling in before Cole Escola takes over. The production took to Instagram to announce that Tate would be leaving the production immediately, with Park stepping in.

Escola will reprise their Tony Award-winning role as Mary Todd Lincoln for a strictly limited 4-week season from 20 July until 15 August 2026. Jinkx Monsoon will then reprise her performance from 17 August until 26 September 2026. Casting for the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from 28 September 2026 onwards is to be announced.

The production also features Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher and Scott Karim as Mary’s Husband.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at the 2026 Olivier Awards. Declared “one of the best comedies in years” by The New York Times, it also received Tony® Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.