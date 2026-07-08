Matt Damon Reveals He ‘Definitely’ Wants to Make His Broadway Debut

Matt Damon is just about ready to add a Broadway credit to his résumé.

The Academy Award winner, who plays Odysseus in the new Christopher Nolan film The Odyssey, revealed that he’s considered a stint on Broadway — but he’s just waiting for the right time to make it happen.

During his Tuesday, July 7, appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the accomplished film actor spoke briefly about his West End stage debut in Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our Youth in 2002 opposite Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix.

“I’m sure you get offered all the time… Do you ever want to do something on Broadway?” host Amy Poehler asked the Good Will Hunting star, to which he replied: “I’ve thought a lot about it.”

However, the father of four — who shares daughters Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella with wife Luciana Barroso — said that the possibility of doing Broadway all depends on how it fits into his family life.

“It’s the schedule,” he said. “My youngest is a freshman, and once she's out of the nest, I would definitely do it. It’s just not a great schedule for parenting.”

Damon’s youngest daughter, Stella, was born on October 20, 2010, making her 15, so she has a few years before she graduates high school.

Agreeing that it’s a “crazy schedule,” Poehler pointed out that all of her fellow Saturday Night Live pals are currently on Broadway, including Rachel Dratch in The Rocky Horror Show and Ana Gasteyer in Schmigadoon!. Additionally, Maya Rudolph just concluded her run in Oh, Mary! before Meg Stalter recently made her Broadway debut in the title role on July 6.

“I'm watching them all do it,” Poehler said, adding that she feels like “having the hardest part of your day be the end of your day every day — sometimes twice a day — is brutal.”

“Yeah,” Damon agreed, reflecting on his time playing Dennis Ziegler in This Is Our Youth.

“This is twenty-something years ago doing that play, and I love that play, and I love Kenny Lonergan, but this elation coming off stage — it was like, ‘Oh my god, that was something!’ And then that would last like five minutes, and then I'd go, ‘I have to do this twice tomorrow?’ And I remember thinking, ‘Why didn't someone just film that? You guys are making this so unnecessarily difficult!’”

Aside from Damon’s stint in the West End, the actor also did a 2023 benefit reading of the Lonergan play at The Center at West Park in New York City and led a 2025 reading of Lonergan’s Hold On to Me Darling, which also took place at The Center at West Park.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas