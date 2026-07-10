Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 10, 2026- CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL First Look and More

Video: Inside Rehearsals for HAIRSPRAY at The Cape Playhouse

by Joshua Wright

The Cape Playhouse has released rehearsal footage of HAIRSPRAY, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, running July 15 through August 8.. (more...)

Video: Watch the Trailer For GIANT Starring John Lithgow in Cinemas

by Stephi Wild

John Lithgow will reprise his Olivier and Tony Award-winning role as Roald Dahl in the cinema release of GIANT, filmed live at the Harold Pinter Theatre and screening in 18 countries. Check out the new trailer in the video here!. (more...)