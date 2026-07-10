Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 10, 2026- CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL First Look and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! We've got plenty of exciting theater news to kick off your day. Check out an inside look at understudy life with Christian Probst from MOULIN ROUGE!, plus preview footage from CRAZYSEXYCOOL: THE TLC MUSICAL in its final weeks at Arena Stage. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING celebrates breaking the Belasco Theatre's longest-running show record, and we've got all the must-watch videos featuring talent from SOUTH PACIFIC, HAIRSPRAY, and more. In industry news, Broadway's cleaners union reached a tentative agreement, while GIULIA has extended through early August. Don't miss all the latest updates from around the Broadway world!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, July 12
Dog Day Afternoon closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with MOULIN ROUGE!'s Christian Probst
In this episode, we're checking in with Christian Probst, who is in the ensemble at Moulin Rouge! and understudies both 'Christian' and 'the Duke'. What's it like having to know so many tracks? Watch in this video!
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Video: Arena Stage Debuts First CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL Preview Footage
Arena Stage posted a new promotional video for CRAZYSEXYCOOL, the TLC musical now in its final weeks at the Kreeger Theater in Washington, DC. The clip arrives as the production enters its final weeks.
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Video: Watch Zachary Noah Piser Perform 'Where You Belong' in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
Maybe Happy Ending hit a exciting milestone, becoming the longest running show at the Belasco Theatre as of Tuesday, July 7, hitting 688 performances. (The previous record was 687 performances for the show Dead End in 1937.) To celebrate, check out a new video featuring Zachary Noah Piser who portray’s “Oliver', performing “Where You Belong,” solo version.
|Must Watch
|Video: Taylor Louderman Performs 'Wash That Man Right Out Of My Hair' in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny
by Michael Major
A performance clip from The Muny's production of SOUTH PACIFIC captures the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein number 'Wash That Man Right Out Of My Hair' on the outdoor Forest Park stage in St. Louis. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Video: SOLO TRAVELING WITH TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Season 2 Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer is here for the second season of Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, the Roku Original series following the award-winning actress. Watch it now.. (more...)
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Video: Inside Rehearsals for HAIRSPRAY at The Cape Playhouse
Video: Watch the Trailer For GIANT Starring John Lithgow in Cinemas
|Hot Photos
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|Photos: First look at New Albany Youth Theatre’s Disney’s DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
by Jerri Shafer
Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films!. (more...)
|HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Transfer to London's Underbelly Soho
by Stephi Wild
The musical parody, following an acclaimed Off Broadway debut, announced a London transfer to Underbelly Soho, with Zheng Xi Yong and newcomer Joseph Dann leading the UK cast.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
32BJ SEIU bargaining committee, representing Broadway cleaners, reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League, representing employers ATG, Nederlander, Shubert and Circle in the Square. The new agreement secures historic wage and pension increases while expanding paid leave and protecting employer-paid family health care for 250 cleaners working on Broadway’s top hits, including “Chicago,” “Aladdin,” “Schmigadoon,” and “Cats: The Jellicle Ball,” . (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/9/2026; Jobs In Social Media, Sales, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/9/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Jb Pritzker For Reelection As Governor Of Illinois
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse JB Pritzker for his reelection campaign for governor of Illinois, on behalf of thousands of members that live and work throughout the state.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Daniel Biss for U.S. Congress
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association's National Council voted to endorse Daniel Biss for Illinois's 9th Congressional District, citing his record of supporting unions and the performing arts community in Chicagoland.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host A LIFE IN CABARET Community Gathering on Zoom
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will host a Zoom conversation with MAC Award-winning singer Craig Pomranz on balancing the art and business of cabaret, including his Pomranz Performance Grant.. (more...)
International Literary Properties Promotes Jeremy Barclay and Yoni Weiss
by Chloe Rabinowitz
International Literary Properties has promoted Jeremy Barclay to Vice President, Film & Television, and Yoni Weiss to Manager, Theatrical Licensing & Development.. (more...)
Chicago Shakespeare Theater's 40th Anniversary Gala Raises $1.3 Million
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chicago Shakespeare Theater celebrated the company's 40th Anniversary with the Revel in Ruby Gala. The evening raised $1.3 million, honoring four decades of powerful theatermaking and fueling the artistry, education, and community engagement.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Joshua Wright
Houston Broadway Theatre has canceled its upcoming production of Falsettos, citing production, staffing, scheduling, and financial constraints as it closes out its season.. (more...)
GIULIA Starring Jennifer Nettles Extends at PAC NYC Through Early August
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Perelman Performing Arts Center's world premiere production of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo has extended. The musical features book, music and lyrics by Jennifer Nettles, and direction by Mary Zimmerman. . (more...)
Disney Unveils 2026 San Diego Comic-Con TV Lineup: PERCY JACKSON, AMERICAN HORROR STORY & More
by Josh Sharpe
Disney Entertainment Television has revealed the programming lineup taking place at San Diego's Comic-Con later this month, featuring titles that include Percy Jackson and the Olympians, American Horror Story, and more.. (more...)
Gay Cruise With Patti LuPone Denied Entry Again in Egypt
by Michael Major
Scarlet Lady’s LGBTQ+ charter, which Patti LuPone is performing on, has been denied entry to Egypt after previously being denied entry to Turkey. The ship, carrying roughly 2,000 LGBTQ+ passengers, has been denied entry to Egyptian waters.. (more...)
Hannah Solow to Play Limited Run as 'Mary's Chaperone' in OH, MARY!
by Michael Major
Hannah Solow will play a limited run as 'Mary's Chaperone' in Oh, Mary! on Broadway. The standby will take over the role from July 13 through August 1 at the Lyceum Theatre, the production confirmed.. (more...)
Lindsey Kraft Will Premiere One-Woman Musical WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE, Music Directed By Ben Folds
by Stephi Wild
We’ve Been Here Before: A One-Woman Musical will make its New York stage premiere off-Broadway this summer, created by, written and starring Lindsey Kraft, and music directed by singer, songwriter and composer Ben Folds. . (more...)
Bob Odenkirk, Molly Ringwald and More to Begin Performances in ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The third cycle of guest stars for Eric Bentley’s 1972 docudrama, Are You Now or Have You Ever Been, directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, will begin performances, including Bob Odenkirk, Molly Ringwald and more.. (more...)
Review: LA FILLE DU REGIMENT, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Franco Milazzo
All's fair in love and war — at least until the hero storms in on a tank. With Tamsin Greig playing a hilarious cameo, Laurent Pelly's production of Donizetti's comic opera returns to Covent Garden for its fifth outing.. (more...)
Exclusive Listen: Norm Lewis Sings 'A Great and Noble Man' From MONTE CRISTO
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to Norm Lewis singing 'A Great and Noble Man' from Songs from Monte Cristo: A New Musical. Listen to the single here!. (more...)
EDINBURGH 2026: Interview: Fraser Scott and Olivia Caw on Common Tongue
by Natalie O'Donoghue
BroadwayWorld caught up with writer and director Fraser Scott and actor Olivia Caw to chat about bringing Common Tongue to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.. (more...)
CEILIDH A NEW MUSICAL Will Transfer to London and UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
The new Scottish musical CEILIDH will transform Shoreditch Town Hall, followed by a UK tour, taking this new work to High Wycombe Town Hall, Eastbourne Winter Gardens, Guildford G Live, Fareham Live and Bradford Live, with more to be announced.. (more...)
Jesse Eisenberg's THE DEBUT Hitting Theaters This December
by Josh Sharpe
A24 will release Jesse Eisenberg's new theater-themed film, The Debut, for a limited theatrical run beginning December 11, before a wide release on Christmas.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Jerry Herman
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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