Lindsey Kraft Will Premiere One-Woman Musical WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE, Music Directed By Ben Folds

We’ve Been Here Before: A One-Woman Musical will make its New York stage premiere off-Broadway this summer. Created by, written and starring Lindsey Kraft, We’ve Been Here Before is music directed by the Emmy Award nominee singer, songwriter and composer Ben Folds. We’ve Been Here Before begins performances on Tuesday, August 4 and runs through Monday, August 17 at SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street.

Liv is 40, codependent, and about to have a mid-life awakening, brought on by an overwhelming urge to write music. Starting with no prior experience, she learns to play piano while beginning a relationship with a secret online confidant. The result is a funny, heartbreaking, and fiercely honest playlist of her life—tackling everything from her father’s addiction to a lifetime of staying quiet.

Through raw, original music about family secrets, unspoken truths, and the courage to stand alone, she is led out of woods she didn’t even realize she was in.

Lindsey Kraft is joined on stage by musicians Ben Folds and Dan Rudin in her new one-woman musical story about love, loss, and liberation. Co-directed by Machel Ross and Lindsey Kraft.

Biographies

LINDSEY KRAFT (Book, Music, Lyrics) is best known for her 20 years as an actor in TV & Film. Netflix’s, “Grace and Frankie;” HBO’s “Getting On;” Most recently, in Apple TV’s, “The Shrink Next Door” opposite Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; and a long list of roles on television’s biggest shows.

Lindsey has recently done the Unheard-Of: Learning piano at the age of 40, composing an impressive body of songs, and performing a few hundred shows on tour, solo piano, for artists such as Ben Folds. All the while, Lindsey has composed an original one-woman musical.

We’ve Been Here Before premieres in NYC at the Soho Playhouse Aug 4-17. The show earned 5-star reviews in front of sold-out audiences at Adelaide’s 2026 Fringe Festival in its workshop form. We’ve Been Here Before chronicles her discovery of music and songwriting as an adult, and the self-honesty that can be learned from brutally honest creativity. In Lindsey’s words, “the songs knew the truth before I did!”

Lindsey also co-wrote the Christmas single from Ben Folds’ 2025 Sleigher (“We Could Have This”) performing it on Kelly Clarkson, CBS Mornings, WXPN’s World Cafe to name a few. She’s also written and co-written a body of plays. Wedding Bash was published by Samuel French and performed at NYC’s 59E59 2017 and elsewhere. She’s written multiple TV pilots for CBS and NBC.

Lindsey is currently recording her debut album, looking forward to the future runs of “We’ve Been Here Before” and already composing her second musical.

BEN FOLDS (Music Director) is a multi platinum selling singer songwriter who has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, a holiday album, and numerous collaborative records.

He currently tours as a pop artist, while also performing with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras. As a producer, Ben has produced artists such as Sara Bareilles, Amanda Palmer, Kesha!, and William Shatner, among others.

On May 11, 2017, he was named the first Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a post which he resigned from in early 2025.

A New York Times Best Selling author, Ben also creates new music for film, tv and theatre, including original songs for an ongoing series of animated Peanuts specials on Apple TV, for which he was nominated for an MMA Award.

In 2022, he launched a music education charitable initiative in his native state of North Carolina, which provides funds and keyboards to existing nonprofits that offer free or affordable piano lessons to school-age children from economically disadvantaged households. For the past 15 years he has also been an outspoken advocate for arts funding, music education and music therapy in the US as a member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund.

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