Bob Odenkirk, Molly Ringwald and More to Begin Performances in ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN

The third cycle of guest stars for Eric Bentley’s 1972 docudrama, Are You Now or Have You Ever Been, directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, will begin performances on Tuesday, July 14th at New York City Center Stage (i).

Joining the cast from July 14 through August 2 will be two-time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz as “Abe Burrows,” Emmy nominee T.R. Knight as “Larry Parks,” Tony nominee Harry Lennix as “Paul Robeson,” Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Lionel Stander,” and Golden Globe nominee and Drama Desk Award-winner Molly Ringwald as “Lillian Hellman.”

Six veteran actors are performing for the duration of the limited 15-week run through September 11: Brooks Ashmanskas, Jason Babinsky, Steven Boyer, Adam Kantor, Frederick Weller, and Michael McKean. Melvin Abston, Noah Pyzik, and Bill Timoney have been cast as understudies. See photos of the recent cast!

Additional casting for the final six weeks of the run will include Santino Fontana, Steven Pasquale, and more to be announced. A rotating all-star cast comes together for a timely and important revival of Eric Bentley's landmark play. This docudrama drops you into the tense world of the 1940s House Committee on Un-American Activities hearings, where fame offered no protection and political pressure could end a career. Using only the original transcripts, the play features the words of artists like Arthur Miller, Jerome Robbins, Paul Robeson, Elia Kazan, Lillian Hellman, Abe Burrows, and Lionel Stander as they faced impossible choices: defend their integrity, protect their careers, or betray their peers. And yet the probing, chilling questions posed by the committee are as powerful as the testimonies themselves, revealing a climate of intimidation and moral conflict that resonates far beyond its time.