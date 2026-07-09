Hannah Solow to Play Limited Run as 'Mary's Chaperone' in OH, MARY!

Hannah Solow will play a limited run as 'Mary's Chaperone' in Oh, Mary! on Broadway. The standby will take over the role from July 13 through August 1 at the Lyceum Theatre, the production confirmed on Instagram.

Solow, who also covers the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln,' is taking over for Bianca Leigh, who originated the role on Broadway. Upon her return, Leigh will continue playing the role for performances through December 6, 2026.

Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi recently joined the company of Tony Award-winning hit comedy, with Stalter making her Broadway debut as ‘Mary’ for performances through Saturday, September 12. Martin Landry, Julian Manjerico, and Jackie Sanders complete the company on Broadway.

Foa joins the company in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher’ for performances through December 6, and Kamibayashi will play ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’ through September 13 when Tony Macht will return. Phillip James Brannon continues his run as ‘Mary’s Husband.'

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas