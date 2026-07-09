Gay Cruise With Patti LuPone Denied Entry Again in Egypt

Scarlet Lady’s LGBTQ+ charter, which Patti LuPone is currently sailing on, has been denied entry to Egypt after previously being banned from Turkey. Sailors on board the Atlantis Events charter have been notified that the ship, carrying roughly 2,000 LGBTQ+ passengers, has been denied entry to Egyptian waters, canceling their planned replacement call in Alexandria, Egypt.

The update was sent to sailors through the Virgin Voyages app just as the ship was about to arrive in Alexandria on Wednesday, VV Insider reports. The ship is now working on securing an alternative report.

"We’re incredibly disappointed to share that Scarlet Lady has just been denied entry into Egyptian waters and will no longer be able to call in Alexandria," the notification read. "We’re working hard to secure an alternative port. Rich from Atlantis Events and Captain Bram will share more details later this morning, but we wanted to let you know as soon as we received this unfortunate news."

LuPone voiced her anger on social media after the ship was denied entry to Turkey, with Turkish authorities citing “moral standards” and “family values" as their reason for banning the ship.

"I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this," she wrote in a statement on Instagram.

There is currently no official explanation from Egyptian authorities, Virgin Voyages, or Atlantis Events on why they have been denied entry to Egypt.