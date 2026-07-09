Broadway Cleaners Union Reaches Agreement and Averts Strike

Last night, on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, the 32BJ SEIU bargaining committee, representing Broadway cleaners, reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League, representing employers ATG, Nederlander, Shubert and Circle in the Square. The new agreement secures historic wage and pension increases while expanding paid leave and protecting employer-paid family health care for 250 cleaners working on Broadway’s top hits.

The cleaners rallied and voted to authorize a strike last week for the first time in nearly two decades. By securing this agreement, the union averted a strike that would have impacted 30 theaters.

Under the new four-year agreement, workers have secured the following:

$5/hour wage increases (21%) by the end of the four year contract;

substantial improvement to defined benefit pension;

safeguarded comprehensive, fully employer-paid family health care covering hundreds of members and their families;

improved paid leave and work conditions;

added Juneteenth as a paid holiday;

strengthened anti-discrimination protections.

Martha Aristizabal, Porter at the Ambassador Theater and 32BJ SEIU member for 17 years: “We risked our lives during COVID to make sure Broadway could safely reopen. We work long nights and weekends, often missing major milestones with family and loved ones, to do the hard work it takes to put on each and every performance. This victory honors all that we’ve put in over the years. By winning wage and pension increases, improving paid leave, and protecting our health care, we can dedicate more to taking care of ourselves and enjoying time with the people we care about.”

“I show up every day proud of the work we do and proud of my fellow cleaners," added Chris Repollet, Porter at the New Amsterdam Theater. "So while this fight wasn’t easy, it was worth it. We stood united to win an agreement that gives us the dignity and respect that we deserve from this industry. Without cleaners, the show would not go on!”

32BJ SEIU Executive Vice President Denis Johnston added: “By showing our union power at the bargaining table and in the streets, we were able to secure the strong agreement that Broadway’s essential cleaners need and deserve. This victory includes historic wage increases, pension increases, and expanding paid leave – all while protecting fully employer-paid family health care. Together, we fought and we won!”

Photo Couretsy of 32BJ SEIU

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