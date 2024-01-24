Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, January 24

The casts of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) and The Noteook on Broadway meet the press

Thursday, January 25

The cast of Dead Outlaw meets the press

Sunday, January 28

Gutenberg! the Musical closes on Broadway

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/21/24

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/21/2024.

Video: Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway

In this video, watch as the company of John Patrick Shanley's Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt meet the press!

Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo & More Nominated For Oscars - Full List of Nominations!

The nominations for the 96th Oscars have been announced. Academy Award nominees include Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Barbie, Emily Blunt, and more. Check out the full list of nominations now!

New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October

Birmingham Rep has announced the UK premiere of the new musical, Becoming Nancy which will run at The Rep from 2 October – 2 November 2024, with a press night on Tuesday 15 October at 7pm.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Host Post-Performance Concert With Nick Fradiani

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will host "Nick at Nite: Nick Fradiani Sings More Neil," a special a special one-night only, post-performance.

Hannah Waddingham Will Return as Host of the 2024 Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham will return as host of the 2024 Olivier Awards, celebrating the best in London theatre with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday 14 April, and will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

Video: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Previews are currently underway for Days of Wine and Roses, which is set to open on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond is currently represented on Broadway by A Beautiful Noise- The Neil Diamond Musical. Throughout his illustrious and wide-ranging musical career as a singer, songwriter and performer, Diamond has had 38 Top 40 singles and sold over 130 million records worldwide. Perhaps best known for "Sweet Caroline," his number one singles include: "Cracklin' Rosie," "Song Sung Blue," "Longfellow Serenade," "I've Been This Way Before," "If You Know What I Mean," "America," "Yesterday's Songs," and "Heartlight." Diamond's extensive list of achievements includes induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he recently received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Carrie Coon

Daveed Diggs

Frankie J. Grande

Sarah Ruhl

