Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, January 24
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/21/24
Video: Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo & More Nominated For Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October
by Stephi Wild
Birmingham Rep has announced the UK premiere of the new musical, Becoming Nancy which will run at The Rep from 2 October – 2 November 2024, with a press night on Tuesday 15 October at 7pm.. (more...)
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Host Post-Performance Concert With Nick Fradiani
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will host “Nick at Nite: Nick Fradiani Sings More Neil,” a special a special one-night only, post-performance. (more...)
Hannah Waddingham Will Return as Host of the 2024 Olivier Awards
by Stephi Wild
Hannah Waddingham will return as host of the 2024 Olivier Awards, celebrating the best in London theatre with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday 14 April, and will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.. (more...)
Video: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Previews are currently underway for Days of Wine and Roses, which is set to open on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!
Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond is currently represented on Broadway by A Beautiful Noise- The Neil Diamond Musical. Throughout his illustrious and wide-ranging musical career as a singer, songwriter and performer, Diamond has had 38 Top 40 singles and sold over 130 million records worldwide. Perhaps best known for "Sweet Caroline," his number one singles include: "Cracklin' Rosie," "Song Sung Blue," "Longfellow Serenade," "I've Been This Way Before," "If You Know What I Mean," "America," "Yesterday's Songs," and "Heartlight." Diamond's extensive list of achievements includes induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he recently received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Other birthdays on this date include:
Carrie Coon
Daveed Diggs
Frankie J. Grande
Sarah Ruhl
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
