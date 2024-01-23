Hannah Waddingham will return as host of the 2024 Olivier Awards, celebrating the best in London theatre with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday 14 April, and will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

Hannah Waddingham said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be invited back to play at the Royal Albert Hall for the Olivier Awards two years in a row. It's my total honour to be celebrating another magnificent year of London Theatre. Let's do this!”

The creative team includes Anthony Van Laast, choreographer of hit West End shows MAMMA MIA! and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, who returns for a second year as the Creative Show Director, alongside orchestrator Mark Cumberland and lighting designer Ben Cracknell. Joining them for the first time will be renowned conductor and arranger Gareth Valentine (Wicked, Cats, Miss Saigon).

This year's lead artwork features photography by the late Joseph Sinclair, taken backstage during last year's ceremony.

Mastercard continues its partnership for the 14th year and will again sponsor the Mastercard Best New Musical Award.

Public tickets for the Olivier Awards 2024 are now on sale exclusively to Mastercard cardholders via Click Here.