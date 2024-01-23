Hannah Waddingham Will Return as Host of the 2024 Olivier Awards

This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday 14 April, and will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 4 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start

Olivier Awards
Click Here for More on Olivier Awards
Hannah Waddingham Will Return as Host of the 2024 Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham will return as host of the 2024 Olivier Awards, celebrating the best in London theatre with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday 14 April, and will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

 

Hannah Waddingham said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be invited back to play at the Royal Albert Hall for the Olivier Awards two years in a row. It's my total honour to be celebrating another magnificent year of London Theatre. Let's do this!”

 

The creative team includes Anthony Van Laast, choreographer of hit West End shows MAMMA MIA! and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, who returns for a second year as the Creative Show Director, alongside orchestrator Mark Cumberland and lighting designer Ben Cracknell. Joining them for the first time will be renowned conductor and arranger Gareth Valentine (Wicked, Cats, Miss Saigon).

 

This year's lead artwork features photography by the late Joseph Sinclair, taken backstage during last year's ceremony.

 

Mastercard continues its partnership for the 14th year and will again sponsor the Mastercard Best New Musical Award.

 

Public tickets for the Olivier Awards 2024 are now on sale exclusively to Mastercard cardholders via Click Here.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch the Complete 2023 Olivier Awards Photo
Video: Watch the Complete 2023 Olivier Awards

Last night, Hannah Waddingham hosted the 2023 Olivier Awards.Watch the complete ceremony below, including acceptance speeches by Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer, and more. The ceremony included performances from Standing at the Sky's Edge, Newsies, Oklahoma!, The Band's Visit, Tammy Faye, and more.

2
Videos: Watch NEWSIES, GREASE & More Perform at the Olivier Awards Photo
Videos: Watch NEWSIES, GREASE & More Perform at the Olivier Awards

Last night, the Olivier Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony also included performances from Sylvia, Newsies, Oklahoma!, Standing at Sky's Edge, Sister Act, The Book of Mormon, Grease, The Band's Visit, and Tammy Faye. Watch videos of every performance now!

3
Video: Watch Hannah Waddinghams Olivier Awards Opening Number Photo
Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Olivier Awards Opening Number

Hannah Waddingham opened the Olivier Awards with a special performance, featuring the casts of Cabaret, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King, and more! Watch the video of the opening number, written by Pippa Cleary, now!

4
Photos: First Look at the Olivier Awards 2023 Winners Photo
Photos: First Look at the Olivier Awards 2023 Winners

The winners have been unveiled for this year’s Olivier Awards with Mastercard, British theatre’s biggest night, which took place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall in London, hosted by Hannah Waddingham. Check out the photos of the winners here.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 23, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 23, 2024
SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes AwardsSPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards
Photos: Irish Repertory Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of ARISTOCRATSPhotos: Irish Repertory Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of ARISTOCRATS
Goodspeed Musicals Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Darko Tresnjak's ASK FOR THE MOON! & MoreGoodspeed Musicals Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Darko Tresnjak's ASK FOR THE MOON! & More

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE LION KING

Recommended For You