Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

 

This Week's Call Sheet:

Sunday, January 14
Shucked closes on Broadway

Photos: Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber, and the Cast of DOUBT: A PARABLE Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Rehearsals are now underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt: A Parable. BroadwayWorld got to meet the cast and creative team at a recent press event. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Video: Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
by Stephi Wild
TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix will make her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago this month! Ahead of her first performance on Monday, January 29, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Madix to talk about the upcoming role!

Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
A new Lancelot is in the house! Alex Brightman made his triumphant return to the court of Camelot as Sir Lancelot in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot. See photos of his first bow on Broadway!

Busy Philipps Almost Starred in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway Before the Movie Musical
by Michael Major
'Cool Mom' Busy Philipps almost starred in Mean Girls on Broadway before appearing in the upcoming movie musical. Watch the video of the interview now!. (more...

DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Recoups Investment Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The hit off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley's Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott, has recouped its initial investment.. (more...

Video: Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
by Stephi Wild
In a new video, Julie Benko gave a tour of her Broadway dressing room, backstage at Harmony! Get a closer look at some of her costumes, backstage essentials, and more in the video here!. (more...)

Video: Amber Ruffin Talks THE WIZ's Impact and Wanting to Pay It Back
by Stephi Wild
In a new video from BroadwaySF, Amber Ruffin discussed the personal impact of The Wiz and wanting to pay it back to the next generation. Check out the clip here!. (more...)

Video: Aaron Lazar Opens Up About His ALS Diagnosis With Seth Rudetsky
by Stephi Wild
Seth Rudetsky recently sat down with Aaron Lazar to talk about his recent ALS diagnosis. Watch what he had to say here! . (more...)

Video: Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Iconic puppet character Triumph the Insult Comic Dog joined the cast of Gutenberg! the Musical! this week in the role of 'Producer.' Check out the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

 

"Today, at least you're you, and that's enough."

- Dear Evan Hansen


