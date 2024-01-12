Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
POPULAR
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet:
Sunday, January 14
|
Photos: Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber, and the Cast of DOUBT: A PARABLE Meet the Press
|
Video: Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
|
Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway
Busy Philipps Almost Starred in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway Before the Movie Musical
by Michael Major
'Cool Mom' Busy Philipps almost starred in Mean Girls on Broadway before appearing in the upcoming movie musical. Watch the video of the interview now!. (more...)
DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Recoups Investment Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The hit off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley's Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott, has recouped its initial investment.. (more...)
Video: Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
by Stephi Wild
In a new video, Julie Benko gave a tour of her Broadway dressing room, backstage at Harmony! Get a closer look at some of her costumes, backstage essentials, and more in the video here!. (more...)
Video: Amber Ruffin Talks THE WIZ's Impact and Wanting to Pay It Back
by Stephi Wild
In a new video from BroadwaySF, Amber Ruffin discussed the personal impact of The Wiz and wanting to pay it back to the next generation. Check out the clip here!. (more...)
Video: Aaron Lazar Opens Up About His ALS Diagnosis With Seth Rudetsky
by Stephi Wild
Seth Rudetsky recently sat down with Aaron Lazar to talk about his recent ALS diagnosis. Watch what he had to say here! . (more...)
Video: Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Iconic puppet character Triumph the Insult Comic Dog joined the cast of Gutenberg! the Musical! this week in the role of 'Producer.' Check out the video here!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Today, at least you're you, and that's enough."
- Dear Evan Hansen
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You