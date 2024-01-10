Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway

A new Lancelot is in the house! Just last night, Alex Brightman made his triumphant return to the court of Camelot as Sir Lancelot in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot. Brightman revisits the role on Broadway after originating this role in the sold-out Kennedy Center run.

Alex Brightman is a writer and two-time Tony-nominated actor who has been seen on Broadway in The Shark Is Broken, School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, and Glory Days. TV credits include Law & Order: SVU, Documentary Now, The Good Fight, Impractical Jokers, Blue Bloods, SMILF, and Important Things w/ Demetri Martin. You can hear Alex on the acclaimed animated series, Helluva Boss, and the upcoming Netflix series, Dead End: Paranormal Park. Musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story (Universal Theatrical), The Whipping Boy, and Make Me Bad (all with writing partner Drew Gasparini). His newest play, Everything is Fine, and television series, Singular, are currently in development.

Spamalot, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.