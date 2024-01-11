Busy Philipps Almost Starred in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway Before the Movie Musical

Mean Girls officially hits theaters tonight.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Busy Philipps Almost Starred in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway Before the Movie Musical

"Cool Mom" Busy Philipps almost starred in Mean Girls on Broadway before appearing in the upcoming movie musical.

Philipps revealed during an interview on the TODAY Show that Tina Fey had offered her the role on Broadway prior to the 2020 shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When Reneé Rapp – who plays Regina George in Mean Girls the Musical the Movie – was cast and came into the Broadway show in 2019/early 2020, Tina called me and was like, 'Do you know this girl? You look exactly alike. Like, Busy, you're too young to be her mom but you could be her sister.'"

Philipps went on to describe Fey's Broadway offer: "You should think about this summer if you wanted to come to Broadway, maybe you'd come in as Regina's mom on Broadway. And then, 2020 happened and the shutdown. And here we are, four years later."

While Philipps only plays Regina's mom in the film, the Broadway track also takes on the roles of Cady's mom and the school's math teacher, Ms. Norbury. Originated by Amy Poehler in the 2004 film, Kerry Butler and Jennifer Simard also played the role on Broadway.

Fey reprises her 2004 film role as Ms. Norbury in the new film, with The Office's Jenna Fischer playing Cady's mom.

Also appearing in the new film is Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Ashley Park, and Tim Meadows.

Watch the interview here:

Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.



