Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 29, 2024

Happy Leap Day, BroadwayWorld! It is February 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, February 29
Breaking: Jinkx Monsoon Will Play Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
James Monroe Iglehart Will Lead A WONDERFUL WORLD on Broadway
Father/Daughter Jon Jon Briones and Isa Briones Will Join HADESTOWN on Broadway
Words From the Wings: Addie Manthey of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Addie Manthey, who is currently appearing in Days of Wine and Roses, understudying the role of Lila. Addie told us all about her backstage routines, favorite moments, and more!
Photos: Vineyard Theatre's Annual Gala Honors Jesse Tyler Ferguson
by Bruce Glikas
Vineyard's Annual Gala, honoring Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, was held Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Edison Ballroom. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night here!. (more...)
Community Fights Back After Texas High School Cancels THE LARAMIE PROJECT
by Joshua Wright
A canceled High School production of The Laramie Project in Keller, Texas has sparked community concern and prompted calls for the decision to be reversed.. (more...)
Creative Team Set For Kristin Chenoweth-Led Pre-Broadway Run of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Stephi Wild
The creative team for the world premiere of The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth, has been announced. Learn more about this pre-Broadway musical here!. (more...)
Video: Vanessa Williams Channels Miranda Priestley at THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Photoshoot
by Stephi Wild
Vanessa Williams is channeling Miranda Priestley in an all new video! In the video, posted on the official social media platforms of the forthcoming The Devil Wears Prada musical, Williams is seen 'in character' during a photoshoot. Check out the fun video here!. (more...)
