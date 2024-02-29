Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 29, 2024

Happy Leap Day, BroadwayWorld! It is February 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, February 29

Doubt opens on Broadway

Breaking: Jinkx Monsoon Will Play Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Stephi Wild

Jinkx Monsoon will make a return to the New York City stage, this time taking on the role of Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors! Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)

James Monroe Iglehart Will Lead A WONDERFUL WORLD on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will star as jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical on Broadway in Fall 2024. We have all the details!. (more...)

Father/Daughter Jon Jon Briones and Isa Briones Will Join HADESTOWN on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Jon Jon Briones and daughter Isa Briones will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown on Broadway as ‘Hermes’ and ‘Eurydice,’ We have all of the details!. (more...)

Words From the Wings: Addie Manthey of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Addie Manthey, who is currently appearing in Days of Wine and Roses, understudying the role of Lila. Addie told us all about her backstage routines, favorite moments, and more!

Photos: Vineyard Theatre's Annual Gala Honors Jesse Tyler Ferguson

by Bruce Glikas

Vineyard's Annual Gala, honoring Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, was held Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Edison Ballroom. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night here!. (more...)

Community Fights Back After Texas High School Cancels THE LARAMIE PROJECT

by Joshua Wright

A canceled High School production of The Laramie Project in Keller, Texas has sparked community concern and prompted calls for the decision to be reversed.. (more...)

Creative Team Set For Kristin Chenoweth-Led Pre-Broadway Run of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

by Stephi Wild

The creative team for the world premiere of The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth, has been announced. Learn more about this pre-Broadway musical here!. (more...)

Video: Vanessa Williams Channels Miranda Priestley at THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Photoshoot

by Stephi Wild

Vanessa Williams is channeling Miranda Priestley in an all new video! In the video, posted on the official social media platforms of the forthcoming The Devil Wears Prada musical, Williams is seen 'in character' during a photoshoot. Check out the fun video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!