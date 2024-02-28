Photos: Vineyard Theatre's Annual Gala Honors Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Vineyard's Annual Gala, honoring Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, was held Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Edison Ballroom. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night below!

The event featured performances and appearances from Patti LuPone, Sara Bareilles, Chelsea Clinton, Lea DeLaria, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Michael R. Jackson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Kushner, Luke Macfarlane, Deirdre O'Connell, Zachary Quinto, Rolanda Watts and Rosie's Theatre Kids.

The Gala was co-directed by Leigh Silverman and Colin Hanlon, with musical direction by Vadim Feichtner.

The event supports Vineyard's 2024-2025 season, as well as its Good Neighbor ticket accessibility program, which provides free and low-cost tickets to thousands of New Yorkers each season.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas