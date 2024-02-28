Photos: Vineyard Theatre's Annual Gala Honors Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The event featured performances and apperances from Patti LuPone, Sara Bareilles, Chelsea Clinton, Michael R. Jackson, and more!
Vineyard's Annual Gala, honoring Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, was held Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Edison Ballroom. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night below!
The event featured performances and appearances from Patti LuPone, Sara Bareilles, Chelsea Clinton, Lea DeLaria, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Michael R. Jackson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Kushner, Luke Macfarlane, Deirdre O'Connell, Zachary Quinto, Rolanda Watts and Rosie's Theatre Kids.
The Gala was co-directed by Leigh Silverman and Colin Hanlon, with musical direction by Vadim Feichtner.
The event supports Vineyard's 2024-2025 season, as well as its Good Neighbor ticket accessibility program, which provides free and low-cost tickets to thousands of New Yorkers each season.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Patti LuPone and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Chelsea Clinton, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sara Bareilles and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Luke MacFarlane and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Montego Glover and Sarah Saltzberg as "Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre"
Brandon J. Dirden, Deirdre O'Connell and Crystal Dickinson
Micharl R. Jackson and Ryan J. Haddad
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Marc Mezvinsky, Chelsea Clinton, Sara Bareilles, Kevin Cahoon, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lea DeLaria
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Mary Testa
Luke MacFarlane, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kevin Cahoon and 2024 Gala Co-Director Colin Hanlon
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Christine Lahti
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lea DeLaria
Vineyard Theatre Managing Director Suzanne Appel, 2024 Honoree Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel
Ryan J. Haddad and 2024 Gala Co-Director Leigh Silverman
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Christopher Shinn, Emily Bergl and Luke MacFarlane
Eduardo Ramos, Brandon J. Dirden, Michael Oberholtzer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ken Marks, Hiram Delgado and Bill Heck
2024 Gala Co-Director Colin Hanlon and Honoree Jesse Tyler Ferguson
2024 Gala Musical Director Vadim Feichtner and 2024 Gala Co-Director Leigh Silverman
Montego Glover, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Sara Bareilles
Luke MacFarlane and Christopher Shinn
Lea DeLaria, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Kuhn
2024 Gala Co-Director Leigh Silverman and Brandon Victor Dixon
Kevin Cahoon and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel, Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern and Ryan J. Haddad
2024 Honorees Rosemarie Bray and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Haskell King, Renata Friedman, Christine Lahti, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Hadi Tabbal and John Lavelle
Montego Glover and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern and Jason Moore
Luke MacFarlane, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kevin Cahoon, Colin Hanlon, Justin Mikita and Robert Murray
Vineyard Theatre Managing Director Suzanne Appel and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Ken Marks, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Bill Heck
Harry J. N. Guinness and Sophie von Haselberg
Deirdre O'Connell and Michael R. Jackson
Sara Bareilles and Lea DeLaria
Jeffrey Richman and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Chelsea Clinton and 2024 Gala Co-Director Leigh Silverman
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Vadim Feichtner
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Saltzberg as "Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre"
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Kuhn
Sarah Saltzberg as "Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre"
Hiram Delgado, Bill Heck, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholzer, Eduardo Ramos of "Take Me Out"
RTK Music Supervisor Steven Jamail, Sara Bareilles and Rosie's Theater Kids
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Chelsea Clinton
Jose Llana, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Saltzberg
Jeffrey Richman and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Lea DeLaria and Dalia Gladstone
Christopher Shinn and Emily Bergl
2024 Honoree Christina Poon
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel
2024 Gala Co-Director Leigh Silverman and Co-Director Colin Hanlon
Sophie von Haselberg and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern
Crystal Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden
John Lavelle, Montego Glover, and Hadi Tabbal
Christine Lahti and Renata Friedman
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel, Vineyard Theatre Founder Barbara Zinn Krieger and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern
2024 Honoree Rosemarie Bray and Family
Vineyard Theatre Board of Directors
Maria Semple and Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern
2024 Honoree Jesse Tyler Ferguson
