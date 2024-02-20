Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 20, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Vanessa Williams Will Play Miranda Priestly in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical

Vanessa Williams will take on the role of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada musical, coming to London this year. (more...)

Full Broadway Cast Set for THE GREAT GATSBY Starring Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada & More

The full cast has been set for the Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby, opening this spring at The Broadway Theatre. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

How Often Are American Presidents Depicted on Stage?

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- U.Me with Martin Sarreal

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

Photos: First Look at HADESTOWN in London's West End

All new production photos have been released from the West End production of Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre, London. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Will SWEENEY TODD Close Following Departure of Aaron Tveit & Sutton Foster?

Will Sweeney Todd on Broadway close following the departure of its current stars Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster? Learn more about the show here.. (more...)

Seniors Sell Out Production of GREASE After Going Viral On TikTok

For a group of senior citizens in London, Ontario - fame wasn't on their minds when they signed up for an aged 55+ production of the musical Grease. However, thanks to a now-viral TikTok video, their May 2024 production is completely sold out, with an ever-growing waitlist at the box office.. (more...)

Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Find Your Grail' on THE VIEW

The cast of Spamalot performed 'Find Your Grail' on The View this morning. The performance was led by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, who was joined by James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Fitzgerald, Jonathan Bennett, Nik Walker, Graham Stevens, David Josefsberg, and more. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Video: Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell in Netflix's SHIRLEY Trailer Starring Regina King

Netflix has released the trailer for Shirley, a new biopic starring Regina King and featuring Tony-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell. The film also stars Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, Reina King with André Holland and Terrence Howard. Watch the video!. (more...)

Jessie Mueller

Jessie Mueller most recently appeared on Broadway and at Steppenwolf in Tracy Lett’s new play The Minutes alongside the playwright, Armie Hammer and Blair Brown. She received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Julie Jordan in the recent revival of Carousel opposite Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming.

Prior to that she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles’ hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. She recently starred as Marian in The Music Man with Norm Lewis and Rosie O’Donnell at The Kennedy Center.

Other major Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), and her Broadway debut as Melinda in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Harry Connick, Jr. (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She portrayed Carrie Pipperidge in the New York Philharmonic’s staged concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, and was a part of Carnegie Hall’s family concert series, Take the Stage with Broadway Stars.

Mueller began her career in Chicago and was named Actor of the Year in 2011 by The Chicago Tribune. Four years later she received Chicago’s prestigious Sarah Siddons Society Award. Recently she collaborated on Broadway for Orlando’s “What the World Needs Now” benefiting our brothers and sisters in Orlando.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Etai Benson

Lauren Ambrose

Denis Jones

