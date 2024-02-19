Seniors Sell Out Production of GREASE After Going Viral On TikTok

For a group of senior citizens in London, Ontario - fame wasn't on their minds when they signed up for an aged 55+ production of the musical Grease. However, thanks to a now-viral TikTok video, their May 2024 production is completely sold out, with an ever-growing waitlist at the box office.

It all began last week when MTP London posted a video of one of their cast members for the Silver Spotlight production, Jerome, singing "Those Magic Changes" with the full company went viral on Tiktok.

With demand for more content growing daily, the company soon followed up with a video of their Danny, played by Chris, singing 'Sandy.'

The theater's new fans on TikTok can't get enough - and the theater promises they will record additional videos after the Family Day long weekend in Ontario (which falls on President's Day in the United States.)

Silver Spotlight Theatre presented its inaugural production of Rodgers & Hart's BABES IN ARMS in March 2023 on the Auburn Stage at the Grant Theatre. MTP has been at the forefront of musical theatre in London's community theatre scene since its founding in 1988.

The original production of Grease premiered at the Kingston Mines Theater in Chicago in 1971. The script was based on Jim Jacobs's experience at William Taft High School in Chicago. Jacobs, along with Warren Casey, penned the book, lyrics, and music. The school became Rydell High School, and the story of ten teenagers in the '50s, navigating the challenges of peer pressure, love, and identity, took to the stage for the first time. The original Chicago production was rough, aggressive, and purposely vulgar; full of cursing, sex, and grit.

The musical was then produced Off-Broadway at the Eden Theatre in downtown Manhattan and opened on February 14, 1972.

Grease opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst on June 7th, 1972. The show starred Barry Bostwick as Danny and Carole Demas as Sandy. Grease played four different theaters from February 14th, 1972 to April 13th, 1980: The Eden, the Broadhurst, the Royale, and the Majestic. Notable replacements during its eight-year run included Peter Gallagher, Ilene Graff, Patrick Swayze, and John Travolta.