Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- U.Me with Martin Sarreal

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is overflowing with Bway tea, brought to you by BroadwayWorld! Then I am joined by UK actor Martin Sarreal to talk all about his upcoming animated musical, U.Me, on the BBC. Martin shares about his worldly upbringing, and what led him to the world of art. He also touches on opening doors in terms of Asian representation in the theater and on TV/Film.

Catch Martin in U.Me when it premiers on February 21st, featuring an original score performed by the BBC Philharmonic. Martin is such a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Martin Sarreal is an actor based in London. Since graduating from Drama Centre London, Martin has worked extensively on stage - including productions at the Almeida Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre, and National Theatre. Martin has been seen onstage in original productions of Here Lies Love, Tammy Faye, and Dumbledore Is So Gay, and is starring in the BBC World News original animated musical, U.Me, in the role of Ryo.



