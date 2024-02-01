Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
POPULAR
Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CAST WORDS
by Michael Major
In the upcoming episode of ALL ARTS' Famous Cast Words, Funny Girl and Harmony breakout star Julie Benko discusses Jewish representation in media and the increase of Jewish stories on Broadway amid rising antisemitism. Watch an exclusive video clip now!. (more...)
Mary Kate Morrissey, Alexandra Socha, Donna McKechnie and More Will Take Over in WICKED on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
WICKED will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Check out which five actors will step into Oz soon!. (more...)
Alex Newell Will Lead PIPPIN 50th Anniversary Concert in London
by Stephi Wild
Alex Newell will lead the 50th anniversary concert production of Pippin, taking place at London's Palladium this year, featuring a 25-piece orchestra and 50-strong choir.. (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/28/24 - HAMILTON, THE LION KING & More Top the List
Check out Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/28/2024.
Video: Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera: 'A Broadway Giant Now Dancing With the Angels'
by Michael Major
Last night, New York institutions like Chicago on Broadway and the Apollo Theatre paid tribute to Chita Rivera. Amra-Faye Wright, who currently plays the role of Velma Kelly in Chicago, made a speech during the production's curtain call last night. Watch the video, also featuring the Apollo Theatre changing their marquee!. (more...)
Michael C. Hall last starred on Broadway in Will Eno's Broadway production of The Realistic Jones, directed by Sam Gold and co-starring Toni Collette, Tracy Letts, and Marisa Tomei. He made his Broadway debut in 1999 as the Emcee in Sam Mendes' revival of Cabaret and portrayed Billy Flynn in 2002 in the revival of Chicago. Off-Broadway, Hall's credits include the Roundabout Theatre Company's Mr. Marmalade, Cymbeline, Macbeth, Timon of Athens, and Henry V at the Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, The English Teachers for MCC, the Manhattan Theatre Clubâ€™s Corpus Christi, Romeo and Juliet at Center Stage, R Shoman at Williamstown and Skylight at the Mark Taper Forum. His television credits include â€œDexterâ€ (SAG, Golden Globe awards; five Emmy nominations) and â€œSix Feet Underâ€ (two SAG ensemble awards, Emmy nomination). On film, Hall recently appeared in Cold in July and Kill Your Darlings. MFA: NYU.
