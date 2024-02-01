Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 1, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet:

Friday, February 2

Doubt begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 4

Appropriate closes on Broadway

Purlie Victorious closes on Broadway

Roundabout's Home on Broadway Officially Renamed the Todd Haimes Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Roundabout Theatre Company revealed this evening during a dedication ceremony that the 104-year-old Selwyn Theatre, previously known as the American Airlines Theatre, is now officially named the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Photos: Joe Locke Takes His First Bows In SWEENEY TODD On Broadway!

by Bruce Glikas

Joe Locke, the breakout star of Netflix’s hit show “Heartstopper,” is making his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Locke began his run as Tobias beginning Wednesday January 31, 2024. See photos from inside Joe's first curtain call!

Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CAST WORDS

by Michael Major

In the upcoming episode of ALL ARTS' Famous Cast Words, Funny Girl and Harmony breakout star Julie Benko discusses Jewish representation in media and the increase of Jewish stories on Broadway amid rising antisemitism. Watch an exclusive video clip now!. (more...)

Mary Kate Morrissey, Alexandra Socha, Donna McKechnie and More Will Take Over in WICKED on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

WICKED will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Check out which five actors will step into Oz soon!. (more...)

Alex Newell Will Lead PIPPIN 50th Anniversary Concert in London

by Stephi Wild

Alex Newell will lead the 50th anniversary concert production of Pippin, taking place at London's Palladium this year, featuring a 25-piece orchestra and 50-strong choir.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/28/24 - HAMILTON, THE LION KING & More Top the List

Check out Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/28/2024.

Video: Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera: 'A Broadway Giant Now Dancing With the Angels'

by Michael Major

Last night, New York institutions like Chicago on Broadway and the Apollo Theatre paid tribute to Chita Rivera. Amra-Faye Wright, who currently plays the role of Velma Kelly in Chicago, made a speech during the production's curtain call last night. Watch the video, also featuring the Apollo Theatre changing their marquee!. (more...)

