Video: Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera: 'A Broadway Giant Now Dancing With the Angels'

Rivera originated the role of Velma Kelly during the Chicago's first run on Broadway in 1975.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Chicago Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Video: Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera: 'A Broadway Giant Now Dancing With the Angels'

Last night, New York institutions like Chicago on Broadway and the Apollo Theatre paid tribute to Chita Rivera.

Amra-Faye Wright, who currently plays the role of Velma Kelly in Chicago, made a speech during the production's curtain call. Rivera originated the role during the musical's first run on Broadway in 1975.

CBS News also spoke with Chicago conductor Rob Bowman, who worked with Rivera on Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1993.

"She blazed a trail for all the women you see on Broadway today," Bowman said. "Her love and her show and her passion for what she does just went through all of us."

Alongside Chicago, the Apollo Theatre also changed their marquee to honor Rivera. Watch more in the news segment below.

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera passed away on Tuesday at 91. She was one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. 

Watch the CBS News segment here:







RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Vanderpump Rules Stars Visit Ariana Madix Backstage at CHICAGO Photo
Exclusive: Vanderpump Rules Stars Visit Ariana Madix Backstage at CHICAGO

Check out photos of Lala Kent and Scheana Shay visiting Ariana Madix at her opening night in Chicago. Earlier this week, she recently kicked off an 8-week limited engagement as Roxie Hart. Madix's opening night came just before the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.

2
Video: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Photo
Video: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway

Reality TV star Ariana Madix, known for 'Vanderpump Rules', made her Broadway debut last night, January 29, in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. Check out footage from her first curtain call in the video here!

3
Photos: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Photo
Photos: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix made her Broadway debut last night, January 29, in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from her first curtain call here!

4
Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as Amos Hart Next Week Photo
Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as 'Amos Hart' Next Week

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome Red Concepción in the role of “Amos Hart” beginning Monday, January 15th at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Adele Teases Announcement For Tomorrow; Is a Tour in the Works?Adele Teases Announcement For Tomorrow; Is a Tour in the Works?
Interview: Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to the HAZBIN HOTELInterview: Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to the HAZBIN HOTEL
Lauren Graham Joins THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Film AdaptationLauren Graham Joins THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Film Adaptation
Interview: Jonathan Bennett on His SPAMALOT Broadway Debut: 'I've Dreamt About This Moment'Interview: Jonathan Bennett on His SPAMALOT Broadway Debut: 'I've Dreamt About This Moment'

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HAMILTON

Recommended For You