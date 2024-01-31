Video: Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera: 'A Broadway Giant Now Dancing With the Angels'

Last night, New York institutions like Chicago on Broadway and the Apollo Theatre paid tribute to Chita Rivera.

Amra-Faye Wright, who currently plays the role of Velma Kelly in Chicago, made a speech during the production's curtain call. Rivera originated the role during the musical's first run on Broadway in 1975.

CBS News also spoke with Chicago conductor Rob Bowman, who worked with Rivera on Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1993.

"She blazed a trail for all the women you see on Broadway today," Bowman said. "Her love and her show and her passion for what she does just went through all of us."

Alongside Chicago, the Apollo Theatre also changed their marquee to honor Rivera. Watch more in the news segment below.

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera passed away on Tuesday at 91. She was one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Watch the CBS News segment here:



