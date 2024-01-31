Alex Newell Will Lead PIPPIN 50th Anniversary Concert in London

Alex Newell will lead the 50th anniversary concert production of Pippin, taking place at London's Palladium this year, featuring a 25-piece orchestra and 50-strong choir.

Tony Award-winning Newell will take on the role of Leading Player.

Performances are set to take place Monday 1 April & Tuesday 2 April and further casting is to be announced.

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, including the classic songs Corner of the Sky and Magic to Do, Pippin is a soul-searching exploration of one man’s journey to find himself, his place and purpose in life.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfilment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavours, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.



Stephen Schwartz said: “Although there have been some excellent recent productions of Pippin in the UK, the show never gets to be heard with a full live orchestra and choir. This concert, with a cast led by the astonishing Alex Newell and produced under the always first-rate auspices of Katy Lipson’s Aria Entertainment and Carter Dixon McGill, promises to be a once-in-a-blue-moon event. I for one cannot wait to experience it!”

Alex Newell became the first openly nonbinary performer to win a Tony Award in an acting category for their role as Lulu in Shucked, that has just closed on Broadsway. Alex stopped the show at every performance with a standing ovation for their act one song, Independently Owned. They are also known for their role as Unique Adams on the TV series Glee and Mo on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Newell also starred as Asaka in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island at the Circle in the Square Theatre in 2018.



Creative team includes:

Director Jonathan O’Boyle

Musical Director Chris Ma

Casting Director Jane Deitch

Producers Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment & Carter Dixon McGill Productions