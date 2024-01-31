Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CAST WORDS

The episode airs Tuesday, February 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Julie Benko will be appearing on a new episode of ALL ARTS' interview show, Famous Cast Words.

Hosted by actor Lynne Marie Rosenberg (HBO’s “High Maintenance”), the series brings together diverse voices from the entertainment business to delve into the critical topics of representation and inclusion in production and casting.

In the upcoming episode, the Funny Girl breakout star discusses Jewish representation in media and the increase of Jewish stories on Broadway amid rising antisemitism. Watch an exclusive clip below.

"Jewish can mean a lot of things," the Harmony star says of casting breakdowns in the clip. "There's the ethnic background. There's the people who convert to Judaism. There are a lot of ways to be ethnically Jewish. There are a lot of ways to have a relationship with a Jewish identity."

The episode airs Tuesday, February 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Famous Cast Words airs on the free ALL ARTS app YouTube  and  AllArts.org/FamousCastWords, and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup). 

Famous Cast Words is created, written and produced by Lynne Marie Rosenberg. Directed by Ann Benjamin and edited by Rachel Pearl and Mary Ann Toman.  

Watch the exclusive clip here:






