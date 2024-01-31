Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK

The Notebook will begin performances on February 10, 2024.

"I am a romantic at heart. I have suffered through a lot of loss in my life. So this story feels so personal to me- I feel like I was perfectly chisseld out of flesh to create this piece. It feels like I'm never going to make anything like this ever again," Ingrid Michaelson told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge earlier this month. "Maybe everybody thinks that, but I feel so tied and braided into the story... I'm having pre-post-pardom sadness that I'm actively mourning something that hasn't ended yet!"

The sadness doesn't have to start just yet, because the fun is about to begin for the company of The Notebook, which is getting ready to begin previews at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. With a book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that’s one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s The  Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. 

The cast features Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, and John Cardoza as Younger Noah. Playing various roles are Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Below, watch as the full company takes a pause from rehearsals to meet the press!






