Photos: Joe Locke Takes His First Bows In SWEENEY TODD On Broadway!

Locke can currently be seen starring as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” an adaptation of the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Sweeney Todd Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $40
Cast
Photos
Videos

Joe Locke, the breakout star of Netflix’s hit show “Heartstopper,” is making his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Locke began his run as Tobias beginning Wednesday January 31, 2024. See photos from inside Joe's first curtain call!

Locke can currently be seen starring as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” an adaptation of the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman. He made his professional stage debut in The Donmar Warehouse’s production of Dawn King’s The Trials in 2022, for which he won the Best Professional Debut Award at this year’s What’s On Stage Awards. Next year, he will star alongside Kathryn HahnAubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone in Disney+/Marvel’s “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,” based on the Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness. 

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and is directed by Thomas Kail. The revival is led by producer Jeffrey Seller.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences can experience Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award®–winning score as it was performed in the original production—with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award–winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of the musical thriller.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the winner of two 2023 Tony Awards for “Best Lighting Design of a Musical” (Natasha Katz) and “Best Sound Design of a Musical” (Nevin Steinberg). The production was nominated for six additional 2023 Tony Awards, including “Best Revival of a Musical,” “Best Leading Actor in a Musical” for Josh Groban, and “Best Leading Actress in a Musical” for Annaleigh Ashford. Sweeney Todd is also the winner of three 2023 Drama Desk Awards: “Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical” (Annaleigh Ashford), “Outstanding Direction of a Musical” (Thomas Kail), and “Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical” (Natasha Katz). Annaleigh Ashford also received the 2023 Drama League “Distinguished Performance Award” for her role as Mrs. Lovett.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke

Sweeney Todd
Nicholas Christopher and DeLaney Westfall

Sweeney Todd
Nicholas Christopher

Sweeney Todd
DeLaney Westfall

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke and Ruthie Ann Miles

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke and Ruthie Ann Miles

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke and Ruthie Ann Miles

Sweeney Todd
Kristie Dale Sanders, Joe Locke, Ruthie Ann Miles and Jamie Jackson

Sweeney Todd
Daniel Yearwood

Sweeney Todd
Maria Bilbao

Sweeney Todd
Ruthie Ann Miles

Sweeney Todd
John Rapson and Jamie Jackson

Sweeney Todd
Daniel Torres

Sweeney Todd
Joe Locke



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Depart SWEENEY TODD On Broadway Photo
Video: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Depart SWEENEY TODD On Broadway

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, the original stars of Sweeney Todd on Broadway, have said their goodbyes to Fleet Street. Check out footage from last Sunday's performance as Groban took his final ride on the lift for his first entrance. See the video!

2
SWEENEY TODD Reveals Cast Schedule Ahead of New Leads Taking Over in February Photo
SWEENEY TODD Reveals Cast Schedule Ahead of New Leads Taking Over in February

Sweeney Todd has revealed the interim schedule of cast members taking on lead roles prior to Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster taking over next month.

3
Video: Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford Take Final Bows in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Video: Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford Take Final Bows in SWEENEY TODD

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford took their final bows in Sweeney Todd on Broadway on January 14. Following their last curtain call, the stars gave a speech on stage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Check out the video here!

4
Video: Watch SWEENEY TODDs Tiny Desk Concert Photo
Video: Watch SWEENEY TODD's Tiny Desk Concert

The cast of Sweeney Todd took part in a Tiny Desk Concert! Watch here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Sweeney Todd Logo Hat Sweeney Todd Logo Hat

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Exclusive: Vanderpump Rules Stars Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Visit Ariana Madix Backstage at CHICAGOExclusive: Vanderpump Rules Stars Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Visit Ariana Madix Backstage at CHICAGO
Photos: Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad Record the GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Cast RecordingPhotos: Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad Record the GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Cast Recording
Photos: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on BroadwayPhotos: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
Photos: See Vanessa Williams, Bernadette Peters, George Takei & More at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opening NightPhotos: See Vanessa Williams, Bernadette Peters, George Takei & More at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opening Night

Videos

In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Video
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You