Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 31st, 2023

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, September 3 - Funny Girl & Once Upon A One More Time Close on Broadway

HADESTOWN on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown.

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE

Thrills and chills arrive in Maine with the stage adaptation of the modern classic, The Da Vinci Code. Get the behind the scenes scoop from the show's stars as they chat with BWW correspondent, Richard Ridge.

J. Harrison Ghee Out of SOME LIKE IT HOT for At Least 6 Weeks to Undergo Surgery

Tony Award-winning actor J. Harrison Ghee, the talented star of 'Some Like It Hot,' will be taking a temporary leave from the show to undergo surgery. (more...)

Words From The Wings: Nehal Joshi of THE COTTAGE Shares Backstage Must-Haves, Favorite Moments, and More!

Go backstage at The Cottage with veteran actor Nehal Joshi as he shares his behind the scenes secrets! (more...)

Works & Process to Present GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! with Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells & More

Tony Award-nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are teaming up for the Broadway debut of the hilarious comedy, Gutenberg! The Musical! Ahead of the September 15 first preview on Broadway, go behind the scenes with the stars at Works and Process. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/27/2023.. (more...)

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New Public Service Announcement For The Kennedy Center's National Thank An Arts Teacher Campaign

Ariana DeBose has partnered with the Kennedy Center and AMC Theatres for a new public service announcement that will play during National Arts in Education week this September. See her PSA here! (more...)

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Cast Celebrates 300 Performances on Broadway

It's nothing but good times over at A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL as the show celebrates its 300th performance on Broadway! (more...)

