Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 31st, 2023

J. Harrison Ghee will step out of Some Like It Hot for several weeks to undergo surgery, the stars of The Da Vinci Code chat with Richard Ridge and more!

Aug. 31, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 31st, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 31, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, September 3 - Funny Girl & Once Upon A One More Time Close on Broadway

HADESTOWN on Broadway - A Complete Guide
By: Sidney Paterra
Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown.

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
By: Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Thrills and chills arrive in Maine with the stage adaptation of the modern classic, The Da Vinci Code. Get the behind the scenes scoop from the show's stars as they chat with BWW correspondent, Richard Ridge. 

J. Harrison Ghee Out of SOME LIKE IT HOT for At Least 6 Weeks to Undergo Surgery
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award-winning actor J. Harrison Ghee, the talented star of 'Some Like It Hot,' will be taking a temporary leave from the show to undergo surgery.  (more...)

Words From The Wings: Nehal Joshi of THE COTTAGE Shares Backstage Must-Haves, Favorite Moments, and More!
by Stephi Wild
Go backstage at The Cottage with veteran actor Nehal Joshi as he shares his behind the scenes secrets! (more...

Works & Process to Present GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! with Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award-nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are teaming up for the Broadway debut of the hilarious comedy, Gutenberg! The Musical! Ahead of the September 15 first preview on Broadway, go behind the scenes with the stars at Works and Process. (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/27/2023.. (more...)  

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New Public Service Announcement For The Kennedy Center's National Thank An Arts Teacher Campaign
by Michael Major
Ariana DeBose has partnered with the Kennedy Center and AMC Theatres for a new public service announcement that will play during National Arts in Education week this September. See her PSA here! (more...

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Cast Celebrates 300 Performances on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
It's nothing but good times over at A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL as the show celebrates its 300th performance on Broadway!  (more...)

Rachelle Ann Go

Rachelle Ann Go has been seen on London's West End as Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton, Fantine in Les Miserables, and Gigi in Miss Saigon a role she later reprised in the Broadway production. She has been seen in the The Philippines as Jane Porter in Tarzan and Ariel in The Little Mermaid. It was recently announced that Rachelle will reprise her role in Hamilton for the show;'s international tour. 

Other birthdays on this date include:

Sara Ramirez
Stephen McKinley Henderson
Deborah Gibson
Richard Gere

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Courage is your claim to fame, when hero is your middle name."

-The SpongeBob SquarePants Musical


