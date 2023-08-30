Video: Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New Public Service Announcement For The Kennedy Center's National Thank An Arts Teacher Campaign

Ariana DeBose is partnering with the Kennedy Center and AMC Theatres for a new public service announcement that will play during National Arts in Education week this September.

The PSA will kick-off a month-long campaign to thank arts teachers, past and present, for the invaluable contributions they make, in and out of the teaching space.

From August 25 through October 5, the video will be shown on more than 7,000 screens prior to all film trailers at more than 550 AMC Theatre locations. DeBose speaks to the value of arts education and shares her story of her late beloved drama teacher and mentor, Elizabeth “Liz” Droessler, who encouraged her to pursue her career.

Watch the video of the new PSA below!

Studies point to the value of an arts education with the power to further a student’s academic success across all disciplines and build well-rounded individuals; yet equity in, and access to, a strong, consistent arts education remains a challenge for many students across the United States.

Through this spotlight on dedicated arts educators, the Kennedy Center aims to bring further awareness to the importance of arts education and its vital role in helping develop our understanding of the world, our communities, and connection with others.

“As the National Cultural Center, part of the Kennedy Center’s calling is to advocate for arts teachers and support the work they do to foster the next generation of not only artists, but leaders and engaged citizens,” said Deborah F. Rutter, President of the Kennedy Center.

“Arts teachers have the unique ability to open our eyes in ways others can’t. They teach lessons that go far beyond the classroom, stage, or office. I am forever indebted to the influential arts teachers in my life, who all opened a part of the world that I didn’t know existed. As we celebrate arts educators everywhere, the Center is thrilled to be partnering with AMC Theatres with the support of the ever talented Ariana DeBose to encourage others to share stories of an educator who impacted them and to say thank you.”

Ariana DeBose received critical acclaim for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for her performance as Anita.

Onstage, DeBose is best known for her role as Disco Donna in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," also appearing in "Hamilton," "A Bronx Tale," "Pippin," "Motown the Musical," "Bring It On: The Musical" and "Company."

